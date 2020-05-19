DAILY TOP 5: These ISU sluggers brought the lumber to MVC games

With David Hughes on vacation this week, I decided to take over the Daily Top 5 for the next three days, so we’re going to focus on Indiana State baseball.
This would have been Missouri Valley Conference Tournament week. It’s an annual tradition and I’ve only missed one that ISU had qualified for since the 2005 season. Of course, we all know what happened to those plans.
That doesn’t mean we can’t pay tribute to some of ISU’s best players. As it was for basketball, I will focus on my era of coverage, from 2005 onward for baseball, and rate some of ISU’s best players.
Today will be ISU’s best sluggers. Not necessarily home run hitters, though a multitude of bombs doesn’t hurt, but think of guys who consistently hit for extra bases.
The trouble in this category is how you fairly evaluate sluggers because since 2005? College baseball has changed drastically in the power department a few times.
In the 2000s, you had the rocket bat era. In 2010, MVC teams peaked by hitting 1.63 home runs per spot in the batting order. With balls coming off the aluminum bats at high speed, threatening the safety of exposed pitchers, the bats were deadened starting in 2011.
Probably a tad too much. The dead bat era, which lasted from 2011-14, saw slugging plummet. In 2013, the MVC bottomed out at 0.72 home runs per batter and slugged at .348, 70 points lower than the peak of the rocket bat era.
In 2015, a flat-seam ball was implemented. Immediately, power numbers went back up. In fact, home runs are being hit at a higher rate now than they were in the rocket bat era.
So how did I square this? I’m a nerd, so I created a system. Here’s the criteria I used.
• Slugging percentage over league average – First, I decided to evaluate on MVC games only. Why? It’s where each team is set up the same way (Friday ace, etc.), there's less lineup flux, and you’re playing against your peers.
• Home runs over league average – This was a bit trickier, but I figured out a system. Take the MVC’s home run totals in conference games, divide by the amount of teams, and then divide by nine, the spots in the batting order.
• Multiple appearances – Eligible ISU players had to be in the top 10 in slugging or home runs in the MVC in a given year. If they made the cut in more than one season? That was given the highest consideration as it demonstrates career excellence. All three players who made it in multiple years made the Top 5 cut.
The only problem I encountered was the lack of 2008 MVC-only stats, but ISU struggled that year, so I don't think I missed anything big.
First left out? Koby Kraemer had an awesome 2013 season as he slugged 235 points above league average, but he got nosed out by one of his former teammates.
5. Jeremy Lucas (2011-12) – Lucas is one of the three players who qualified in multiple seasons. In fact, all three players who qualified by this metric did so via being MVC top 10 in slugging more than once.
Lucas was top 10 in 2011 and 2012. He was 173 points over league average in 2011 and 195 over in his MVC MVP season of 2012.
4. Bronco Lafrenz (2009) – If you put my life on the line and asked me who had the highest ISU MVC home run rate in a single season since 2005? I’d be dead. I had completely forgotten how good Lafrenz was in 2009.
Even by the rocket bat standards of 2009, Lafrenz, ISU's catcher, cracked taters at a prodigious rate. He hit nine of his 13 home runs in MVC play. That’s a full 7.44 home runs better than the average MVC player, easily the highest rate for any ISU player since 2005. All of those home runs also helped Lafrenz slug a whopping 330 points above league average.
3. Robby Ort (2012-13) – I don’t immediately think of Ort as a slugger. However, Ort had power. Ort qualified as a top 10 MVC slugger in both 2012 and 2013, as he was 133 and 146 points over league average in those seasons, respectively.
It was hard to evaluate home run numbers in the dead bat era, but Ort was further ahead of his peers than I thought. He was also top 10 in MVC play in home runs in both seasons.
In 2013, Ort hit four MVC home runs. That doesn’t sound like a ton, but considering the league average was 0.72 per batter? And that ISU only hit four runs in all of its MVC schedule in 2014? Ort was ahead of the curve.
2. Brady Shoemaker (2009) – Like Lafrenz, Shoemaker cranked homers in 2009. He hit six in MVC play, but topped Lafrenz in slugging percentage.
Shoemaker was second in the MVC in conference-only slugging in conference games at .753, a full 339 points better than league average. I’m rating Shoemaker higher than Lafrenz and Ort based on the fact that Shoemaker likely would have qualified in 2008 too if the MVC data had been available.
1. Dane Giesler (2017-18) – Giesler was the only ISU player since 2005 who checked off every box in the above criteria.
He was top 10 in slugging and home runs in MVC games in both 2017 and 2018. And it’s not as if he slipped under the bar, either.
Giesler clubbed seven home runs in 2017 league play. That was 4.87 better than the league-average player. That also helped Giesler slug 170 points better than league average.
In 2018, Giesler was even better. He hit eight home runs in 21 league games, a full 6.03 better than the league-average player. The home runs helped Giesler slug 221 points better than league average, the second-best improvement over league average of any ISU player in the 2010s.
I’m not sure we appreciated Giesler at the time he played, but we can appreciate him now.