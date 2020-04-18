DAILY TOP 5: Plenty of ISU 3-point aces to choose from since 2004

Now we’re having some fun.
I explained the concept of my next several Daily Top 5’s yesterday when I wrote about distributors: I’m ranking the top 5 players in various disciplines during my time covering Indiana State.
Today? We talk about 3-point shooting. Hoo boy. I don’t think I realized what I was getting into.
Nothing has changed over the course of my coverage quite like the role the 3-point shot plays. Attempts are way up. Shooters are getting better. It’s become the focus of offenses, instead of a complimentary weapon.
That process was already beginning when I started covering ISU in 2004, but when you look at the list of players I had on my “short” list, you realize how important shooters are to the success of an offense.
My “short” list included 20 different Sycamores, all of whom had at least one really good shooting season from Eric Gray on down to Tyreke Key.
Some of the names surprise you at how good they were at 3-point shooting. I’ll bet, for example, you’d be surprised to know that Carl Richard, not immediately thought of as a 3-point shooter, converted at a higher rate with a sizable amount of attempts (33.6 percent) than a designated shooter like Dawon Cummings (31.8).
The other thing I learned? It is very hard to maintain good shooting consistency and career progress. Every player who made my list of finalists had peak and off years – and they didn’t correspond to when they were freshmen or seniors.
Even looking back before my time, this dynamic existed for ISU’s best shooters. Not a single one had a career percentage line where their shooting percentage got better as they went along.
Also, let’s make something clear, because I think some readers were confused despite the explanation in the last story. The players I’m choosing are ONLY from my time covering Indiana State, which started in 2004. These are, after all, personal top 5s.
However, I will pay tribute to guys like Eddie Bird, Greg Thomas, Travis Inman, Chad Adkins, Michael Menser, Marcus Howard and several others I’m likely forgetting from before my ISU coverage began. To say nothing of the skilled shooters who played before the 3-point shot. I pay tribute to them here and wish I could have seen them play, day-to-day.
My list of honorable mentions from my own time on the beat could be far lengthier, but here’s the last two out.
Matt Van Scyoc, who made 118 career 3-pointers and who made 36.4 percent as a stretch forward.
And, to my shock, I had to leave Aaron Carter out. I went in thinking he was a lock, but he didn’t shoot threes as much as I remembered (2.9 per game), at least compared to his competitors on this list, and while he converted 44.4 percent during his junior year, he converted 36.1 percent for his career, which put him below everyone I did put in my top 5.
He was a tough cut, but here we go!
5. Marico Stinson (2006-08) – Stinson is one of the great could-have-been stories from my time on the beat. He came out of nowhere, lightly recruited out of Memphis, but he started like a house on-fire.
Included was a very memorable 37-point game against Drake on Dec. 30, 2006. In that game, he was 9 of 10 from 3-point range, and all nine were made consecutively in the first half. That still might be the single greatest single-game performance I’ve ever seen from an ISU player.
Stinson drilled 38 percent during his freshman season. He fell off to 35 percent during his sophomore season, where he had the pressure of being the go-to guy. He had some personal problems and left the program after that, but it was a memorable run when he was here. Stinson’s career 3-point percentage was 36.4 percent.
4. Tyreke Key (2018-present) – Key does so many things well, but I think he’s sneaking up on us to some degree as to how good he’s shooting the ball. When you look at the numbers, you see it quite clearly.
Key has the second-highest 3-point shooting percentage among the top 5 at 39.2 percent. Key has 122 3-point makes, despite having the lowest amount of 3-point attempts per game (3.4) of anyone who cracked the top five.
The only reason he’s not higher on the list is because he’s not done yet.
3. Brenton Scott (2014-18) – The top three on the list are neck-and-neck. Scott certainly wasn’t afraid to shoot and he was often spectacular.
Scott peaked at 44.4 percent during his freshman season in 2015. He is third on the all-time ISU 3-point make list with 270.
The demerits against Scott that kept him out of the top spot? He did shoot a lot (6.1 3-point attempts per game, easily the highest among the top 5), and thus, was prone to hot and cold streaks, though his career 3-point percentage of 37.4 percent is still excellent.
Scott is also the only four-year player on the list whose 3-point percentages dropped during each year of his career.
2. Jordan Printy (2008-12) – Printy has the best career 3-point percentage of anyone on the list at 39.7 percent. He peaked at 47 percent during his junior year, the best single season of anyone in the top 5. When he was hot? He was absolutely deadly.
So why is Printy not in the top spot? In a way, I’m unintentionally punishing him for what he’s good at. He was a specialist. Printy’s game was spotting up. He rarely drove the lane. He didn’t have the overriding offensively responsibility my number one choice had and that drove me to pick ...
1. Jordan Barnes (2016-20) – This might be deemed a controversial choice by some. Barnes did, after all, slump to 33 percent twice in his career. I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect him to be number one when I started this.
Hear me out, though.
Barnes is second on the all-time ISU list with 272 makes, just nine behind all-time leader Menser, and Barnes attempted 4.4 3-point shots per game, below both Scott and Stinson. He scored in more ways than just the bomb.
Barnes’ 2018 season is, by almost any measure, the most productive 3-point season anyone has had in an ISU uniform. His percentage hit a career-peak at 42 percent, while making 117 3-point shots, by far the greatest single-season total in ISU history.
He fell off his junior year, but Barnes’ salvaged his 3-point rep during his senior year. Barnes jumped back up to 38 percent. It helped him achieve a career percentage of 38.5 percent.
Barnes also had extreme range and apart from a brief period of his junior season? He rarely forced shots.
Another reason I made Barnes my top pick? He did all of this shooting while also having other responsibilities such as running the floor. He was very often the focus of the opposing defense and was still a dead-eye shooter.