Before we start to consider the humongously deep group of pre-2000 Indiana State defensive backs in our Daily Top 5, some catchup work.
In the list of outstanding defensive linemen and linebackers that appeared on Wednesday, there were a few glaring omissions (and I'll probably hear about a few more).
First there's Shannon Jackson, who was simply great and who returned to coach the position at ISU from time to time. Then there was Ed Riddle, a solid run-stopper (and a guy who rode to ISU basketball games with me) and finally, most egregiously, I didn't mention Charlie Drewry and Mike "Rufus" Sharkey — really good players who are from Lowell. I recruited them!
And, full disclosure, those two and Kirk Kusmiz, another really good player, are my fraternity brothers (as is John Karazsia).
But now let's consider some of the players who are not in the Top 5, but came very close to missing the cut: Bobby Turner, still in the NFL coaching ranks more than 40 years after he stopped playing; John Allman, an ISU Hall of Famer at free safety; Kevin Ramsey, an NFL draftee; and Don Jackson, an outstanding cornerback who almost made the Top 5 simply on the descriptions of his on-the-field responsibilities by former assistant coach Dave McGinnis (not printable, however). DeJuan Alfonzo is a Hall of Famer too, but of too recent a vintage.
I also have fond remembrances of twins Richard and Robert Attonito (being crazy, you should be learning by now, does not disqualify a player or players from consideration); John Barro, who didn't look like a speedster but seldom got beat; Mike Blackwell, a two-sport star at ISU and Honey Creek's only McMillan Award winner; Doug Garrard, who began his coaching career in Sullivan County; Ron Grimes, still one of the state's best referees in several sports; and Dewey Norton, a Gerstmeyer graduate.
But here are the players in my Top 5.
5. Rick Murphy — He and Allman were almost identical in their impact, fortunately for Sycamore coaches: mistake-free center fielders who could clean up any mistakes made in front of them, break up or pick off passes and make plenty of tackles.
Murph, also a Hall of Famer, wins the tie-breaker because he is also the Sycamores' all-time leader in kickoff return yardage.
4. Kent Drew — Coach Jerry Huntsman was never a big fan of zone defense in the secondary, and Kent was one of the first guys I can remember being out on the island: a solid, in-your-face defender who also excelled in run support.
He was also a good and very aggressive baseball player who nearly precipitated a bench-clearing brawl against Southern Illinois by breaking up a double play. Armed only with my scorebook, I nearly joined that fray until I saw the size of Saluki catcher Steve Stieb (whose older brother Dave, also a Saluki, was the master of the 8 2/3 -inning no-hitter) coming toward me.
3. Wayne Davis — For some reason ISU opponents kept throwing at him, and Wayne usually made them pay. The only Sycamore record book I could find doesn't list the PBU category (passes broken up) but that was Wayne's specialty. I remember him having at least five in at least one game.
A Hall of Famer and the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1984, he was picked in the second round, 39th overall (best of any Sycamore), in the NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers and had a six-year career.
Sadly, he contracted ALS and died at the age of 44 in 2008.
2. Mike Russell — Doing some not-very-subtle politicking here, the future ISU Hall of Famer (put Bobby Turner in that category too) is either first or second in career interceptions and has the single-season record for interception return yardage.
I've mentioned this before, but Mike generally played within five yards of the line of scrimmage — as a safety — because he loved to tackle, and the numbers indicate he didn't get beat often despite that fact while being a key member of one of ISU's best teams ever.
He did not get an NFL invitation, perhaps because he was already playing minor league baseball.
1. Vencie Glenn — The Sycamores had a pretty good secondary in the mid-1980s, because Vencie supplanted Wayne as the 1985 Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
Vencie is the one who has one more career interception than Mike (or maybe it's a tie); who shares the ISU record with a 100-yard return for a touchdown (100 yards is the most a college player can be credited with); and who had a 103-yard interception return with the San Diego Chargers in 1987 that was the longest in NFL history at that time.
He was also a second-round pick in the NFL draft, but the 54th pick overall (by the New England Patriots). In a 10-year career, he's on the leader board for career interceptions with both the Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings.
He's also the guy who lived in the same apartment building (Beecherville) that I did, so he probably hasn't spent all of his money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.