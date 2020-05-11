Tom James, our former Indianapolis Colts correspondent, has been avidly watching our Daily Top 5s and he sent me a suggestion — no, not about the Colts but about his other favorite thing, ISU football.
This blossomed into first, one ISU top 5 from the pre-Todd Golden era; then one ISU top 5 for offense and one for defense; and finally (unless I find another twist somewhere) the next five Top 5s, beginning with defensive players on the line or at linebacker.
If you suspect a bias toward players from the late 1960s and early 1970s, you are quite perceptive and that bias is very real. Those were the guys I saw in class (sometimes to their benefit) and sometimes at other venues. One of them in a future Top 5 even lived next door to me in an apartment building on South Eighth Street, which might indicate he was kind of cheap.
Anyway, here at the Top 5 defensive linemen or linebackers, which is really a Top 7. Others considered strongly included linebackers Marty Murray, Butch Penn, Dave Dunkerly, Dike Dastillung (if this virus goes on long enough you may hear the gunpowder story) and Reggie Richard and linemen Ed "Poncho" Martin, Willie Clemmons, Kent Manwaring, Stan Worrall, Walter Seaphus and Dave McKenney. There's also Dan Brandenburg, a player I didn't meet until he was playing with the Buffalo Bills and I covered a Colts game.
5. Quintin Mikell — A star from the early 1980s, he was a little outside my comfort zone as far as getting to know him. But he was a tackling machine, including one game with 25 stops against Illinois State, and the father of an 11-year NFL veteran of the same name.
4. John Karazsia and Bob Pychinka — ISU linebackers haven't always had to be big, which is why these two — neither much bigger than I am — are lumped together. Reggie Richard fits that mold as well.
Chico (Pychinka) is now Dr. Chico, which seems a little weird, and was the first star player I knew (or knew of; I didn't get to know him until after he graduated, being intimidated by probably the best defensive player in the old Indiana Collegiate Conference). He was also a standout wrestler and one of the many characters on one of Chuck Sanders' teams.
Rumor has it that John Karazsia's sister-in-law considers him the evil twin of Linton athletic director Charlie Karazsia. Listed at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, he won All-America honors one season, his specialty being blitzes straight up the middle.
Charlie, by the way, could have made a Top 5 somewhere if the Sycamores had ever been able to decide if he was a defensive end or a tight end. And yes, he's slightly bigger than his twin.
3. Jeff Keller and John Knox — As a scared freshman in the fall of 1966, my first class at ISU was an 8 a.m. speech class (don't worry, I learned to avoid that hour very quickly) and I sat down next to a quiet-looking guy who didn't look dangerous.
That was John Knox, and I wasn't a real good judge of character back then.
These two are paired here because they always were. ISU fans of a certain age rarely mention one without the other, Keller rushing the passer from left end and Knox from right end. The best pair ever.
2. Craig Shaffer — The 1977 McMillan Award winner from Schulte was half of an outstanding high school running back tandem with his brother Chad, although not a very good hitter in Connie Mack baseball (an opinion that earned me the very frightening Craig Shaffer stare on one occasion).
At ISU he became a linebacker and has a share of the school record with six tackles for loss in one game. That's not why he's on this list.
At one point, I believe during his senior year, there was a series of four or five consecutive games in which Craig made open-field tackles — after which the player he tackled (cleanly) never returned to the game.
1. Gerry Gluscic — Keller and Knox were the best pair. This is the best single player.
He played for coach Dick Jamieson as the Sycamores were making a brief transition into Division I football. I liked Jamieson because his press conferences were extremely relaxed affairs, and I asked him at one of them, "Can you play defensive end any better than Gerry Gluscic is?" Jamieson thought for a second or so and replied, "No, I don't think you can."
Remember, this was Division I — with the Alabamas, the USCs, the Notre Dames of the world. Gerry, without any television exposure, was a third-team All-America — he'll remain the only one of those from Division I or FBS in ISU history — making him the fifth- or sixth-best defensive end in the country. .
