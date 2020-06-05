The reliable suggestion box has come up with the idea for this Daily Top 5, the best left-handed basketball players in Indiana State history.
I’m not treading too heavily in Todd Golden’s territory because lately the left-handed Sycamores have been few and far between — Trey Knight and Clayton Hughes the only ones I can remember — even though for awhile the Sycamores had a left-handed recruiter in Clinton native Lou Gudino.
It’s worth mentioning, though, that half of the top six players on this list of left-handers all played on the same team — in 1979.
That team also had a player who was ostensibly right-handed but once, as Twitter points out from time to time, put 47 on the Portland Trailblazers playing left-handed because he was “saving my right hand for the Lakers [the following night].”
Not saying there’s a cause-and-effect relationship there.
Not saying there isn’t either.
Some of the guys who barely missed the Top 5 included a pair of good friends from my school days — Steve Fleschner, the former high-scoring Honey Creek Bee and father of a few of my favorite high school athletes, and Larry Lamb, who had the distinction of being the second-best ISU recruit from Oolitic one season back in the day.
Two more that I didn’t know quite as well were Kenny Hass, a hustler and a rebounder but not much of a scorer, and Gregg Ritchie, one of the two best pure shooters on this list.
Slightly later came the late Mike Saylor, who is on a different list — a Top 2, if you will — with Ricky Spillers.
But here is the Top 5 (or 6):
5A and 5B. Tommy Crowder and Scott Turner — Scotty is the other pure shooter on the list. There wasn’t an Oolitic High School by the time he was recruited, but he probably knows Lamb and Danny Bush. He’s one of the 1979 Sycamores.
Tommy was the chief morale officer — and arguably best athlete — on that team. From kicking the backboard in the layup line to occasional appearances as “The Hulk” at pregame meals, the Cayuga native will never be forgotten.
4. Howard “Bugsy” Humes — His older brother Larry was a key piece on the legendary Evansville teams of the mid-1960s and the first of a group of brothers who made Madison one of the best high school teams in the state for awhile.
Bugs — the third Humes brother was Junebug — came from junior college (Vincennes?) to be the final piece for the 1967-68 Sycamores who also played for a national championship. He wasn’t a star, but he was somebody who had to be guarded, and that gave Jerry Newsom a little extra room to operate around the basket.
3. Johnny Edwards — Johnny played just one season at ISU, recruited by Dave Schellhase to be a complement to John Sherman Williams for the 1984-85 campaign.
Johnny did his part — he was especially impressive in an early-season win over Minnesota, I recall — and averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game (while Sherm was scoring 22 a game himself). If you recall this era, there were lots of high-scoring games — and a 14-15 record.
2. Nate Green — It takes a great player to keep Nate out of the top spot, since he was one of the foundation pieces for Royce Waltman teams that added Brian Giesen, Michael Menser and Matt Renn the following season and Kelyn Block the year after that.
Play anywhere? Guard anybody? Score if he had to? One of ISU’s all-time greats, arguably its most underrated superstar ever, and hopefully soon to resume his ascent to being the best referee in the NBA.
1. Carl Nicks — And here’s that great player, who had his own fan club when he was a freshman thanks to people who appreciated sheer effort, then returned after a year of junior college with some polish and had the best points-per-game average for a season by anyone not named Larry Bird.
A Top 5 list of players with lowest percentage of body fat would be a little hard to check, but Carl probably would be No. 1 there too. And the quintessential Carl Nicks play will always be him vaulting over former Indiana Pacer Freddie Lewis, throwing himself into the crowd to save a loose ball.
In an exhibition game. If you recall Freddie’s career, you can probably appreciate the shocked look he had on his face.
