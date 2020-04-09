Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy. A few showers from time to time. High 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.