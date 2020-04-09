In these daily Top 5s, I've written plenty about some of my experiences covering Indiana State men's basketball. I do spend more time with that team than I do almost any other.
But what about women's basketball?
Though I don't see as many games, I've seen quite a bit of talent come through ISU since I arrived in 2004. Not as much as one would have liked lately, but there's no dearth of prospects when it comes to picking the top 5 ISU women's players I've seen play for the Sycamores. Not as many recently, but certainly in the recent past.
Note that I said, "that I've seen play". That means I'm only taking this back to the 2004-05 season. So apologies to the pre-2004 greats: Shelley Newell, Judy Ellner, Barbara Graves, Amy Hile, Amy Vanderkolk, Julie Lein, Hazel Olden, Georgia Bottoms, Amy Amstutz, Kourtney Mennen and many others who I did not get to see play in-person. I wish I had.
Also, there were quite a few players I did see that I sadly have to leave out. Stephanie Lisch, Ashley Clark, Kristin Weddle, Rachel Maenpaa, Angela Phillips, Leah Phillips, Brittany Schoen, Taylor Whitley, Deja Mattox, Rachel Mahan, Bilquis Abdul-Qaadir and Wendi Bibbins all had fine moments as Sycamores, but it is a top 5, and I can't include everyone.
Also, I will note who my last player left out of the top 5. Anna Munn was just barely edged out by my No. 5 pick. That's no knock on Munn, who is ISU's 13th all-time leading scorer and an important cog in the Sycamores' last MVC championship team in 2014 when Teri Moren coached the Sycamores.
But here we go with the top 5:
5. Lisa Verhoff (2002-06) — During the Melanie Boeglin era, there were many quality players she played off of, but no one in ISU history shot the ball from long range as well as Verhoff did.
Verhoff is ISU's all-time leading 3-point shooter by a long shot. Verhoff converted 44 percent of her career 3-point attempts, well ahead of second-place Terri Moore, who is the only other Sycamore to crack 40 percent for their career.
The remarkable thing is that, among those in ISU's career top 10 in 3-point percentage, Verhoff also has the third-most amount of 3-point attempts, trailing only Kelsey Luna and Mennen.
During the Jim Wiedie coaching era, ISU depended on an opportunistic defense, transition offense, smart half-court offense and 3-point shooting. Verhoff filled the latter role as well as anyone did.
4. Shannon Thomas (2008-12) — I don't know that there's a player who was more divisive in terms of how her game was viewed than Thomas was. She had passionate fans and some detractors too. Looking back? The numbers speak pretty clearly.
The center is ISU's all-time leading rebounder with 924 boards and her 8.9 rebounds per game in 2012 are the highest of any ISU player in the 21st Century. She is fifth in school history in field goal percentage at 51 percent and scored 1,253 career points.
In hindsight? The late Wiedie years still carried the expectation of MVC championship success and the players of that era were under a bigger microscope than most to keep that success going. ISU floated just above or below .500 during Thomas's career, a comedown from the Boeglin era. That shouldn't be a knock on Thomas, who did produce during her ISU career.
3. Laura Rudolphi (2004-08) — If Thomas came in for undue scrutiny at times, then Rudolphi was vastly underappreciated. Part of it is that she shared the post with Clark and Maenpaa during the Boeglin years, but it's seemingly forgotten that she was the main cog for ISU in the years immediately after Boeglin graduated.
Rudolphi averaged 14.3 points and 7 rebounds in 2007 and then 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2008. She led the Sycamores in blocked shots during all four years of her career. She's fourth all-time — and the best for the period covered here — in field goal percentage at 51.7 percent. Rudolphi was solid as a rock and her career numbers kind of sneak up on you in hindsight.
2. Kelsey Luna (2006-10) — Luna wasn't quite the heir apparent to Boeglin — the point guard/distributor role differed in the years immediately after Boeglin's graduation — but Luna became the player who most closely emulated at least some of Boeglin's game.
The 2007 MVC Freshman of the Year scored right out of the chute. She averaged double-figures in all four of her ISU seasons and ended her career in eighth on the all-time ISU scoring list with 1,429 career points, a distinction that places her second within the era we're considering here.
She was an outside shooter who could be extremely streaky. She converted 46.2 percent of her 3-pointers in 2007, and while she never got near that number again, she remained a constant threat from the arc. There were several games she turned on a dime with her shooting. Luna could get to the basket too and was an 83.4 percent free throw shooter. And Luna did lead ISU in assists once in her career.
Where Luna and Boeglin's games converged was their ability to put pressure on opposing ball-handlers. From 2003-10, only two Sycamores lead the team in steals: Boeglin during the first four seasons, Luna during the last four. Boeglin had far more career steals, but they both played a critical role in the attack-minded defense Wiedie employed.
1. Melanie Boeglin (2002-06) — Clearly, this was an easy choice.
You will see in my stories from time-to-time, a reference to a "talismanic" point guard. I use that adjective to separate those who do the job competently versus those who truly influence the game with their skills, smarts and instinctive feel for the game.
Well, no one from either gender in my years watching ISU basketball were quite as talismanic as Boeglin was. Only Jake Odum comes close on the men's side. Boeglin's influence on the Sycamores was considerable. She is the ISU career leader in assists with 685 and in steals with 436 — both numbers well-ahead of second place. As previously mentioned, she led ISU in steals during all four years of her career.
Boeglin could get to the basket and finish. In 2005, she converted 45.8 percent from the field. In 2006, she upped it to 47.4 percent. Those are impressive numbers for a guard.
And while Boeglin was perfectly happy to distribute to a set of talented teammates who were a perfect match for her skill-set and vice versa, she could take over a game when she needed to. Anyone who was at Knapp Center on Jan. 26, 2006, as I fortunately was, can attest to that after she scored an ISU all-time high 46 points in what is still the best basketball performance I've seen from any Sycamore on the men's or women's side.
It's a crime that Boeglin never got to showcase her talents in the NCAA Tournament. We'll never know if today's neutral site MVC Tournament would have seen the Sycamores through in 2005 and 2006 when they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the host schools.
We do know that Boeglin's No. 22 hangs in the rafters at Hulman Center ... and deservedly so. What an outstanding player.
