After a one-day break, I'm back to reminiscing about my period of Indiana State men's basketball coverage. Today's Daily Top 5 is on the Sycamores' best walk-ons since the 2004-05 season.
You hate to be condescending about walk-ons. They're practicing just as hard, perhaps harder, just to get a small glimmer of a chance. I wouldn't go so far to say it's a thankless role, considering they're on a Division I college roster, but it certainly doesn't have the payoff that scholarship players have. When you're a scholarship player? You almost have to play at some point to justify the investment. Walk-ons? They're expendable.
However, when a walk-on does break through, it's always a feel-good story because of the hard work put in.
The other cool thing about walk-ons is that it's often the conduit to add some local flavor to the roster. Among the Top 5 to be listed here, four have local ties. There have been several additional Sycamores who didn't make the list that were also Terre Haute products or from the surrounding counties.
One ruling I do have to make straightaway. Jake Odum, originally recruited as a walk-on, is ineligible for consideration. By the time he was on ISU's official roster, Kevin McKenna had augmented his original walk-on invitation and gave Odum a full-ride.
Another ruling? Harry Marshall is eligible because he played his freshman season in 2006-07 as a walk-on during Royce Waltman's last season. Marshall earned a scholarship starting with the 2007-08 campaign.
Normally, I pay tribute to those Sycamores who played before my time, but I'll admit, I have no way to (quickly) research who was and wasn't on full-rides at various junctures. Apologies to those walk-ons of yore.
Last walk-on left out? Keenan Barlow, who played 16 games and averaged 1.6 points in 2009. Tyeshon Martin, who played 19 career games, also had his bubble burst.
Here we go!
5. Matt Deady (2016-18) — The Terre Haute South graduate made the most of his time as an ISU walk-on. Joined with Vincennes native Ethan Claycomb as ISU's pair of walk-ons during the 2016-18 period, Deady eventually emerged as a contributor in 2018 after not playing at all in 2017.
Deady played 20 games for the Sycamores, starting once in a game at Drake. The athletic forward had his best game on Jan. 31, 2018 at Valparaiso. Deady scored six points on 3-for-3 shooting and added three rebounds and two steals.
4. Elliott Booe (2003-06) — Part of Booe's career came before my time, so I hadn't realized he played 53 career games in an ISU uniform, the first portion of the Clay City native's career were as a walk-on.
As a walk-on for part of the 2004-05 season, Booe played 27 games and started one contest in the 2004-05 season. Booe was given a scholarship for part of the 2004-05 season when scholarship player Zach McGrath left the team early in that campaign.
Booe's most productive season came in 2006 when he was a scholarship player. He averaged 1.3 points in 26 games.
Booe had a strange end to his ISU career. He left very briefly after a misunderstanding with Waltman, came back on scholarship, and then got suspended for violating team rules before a summer trip to Canada and was not on the roster for the 2006-07 season. However, Booe got more games than most ISU walk-ons do.
3. Brandon Ray (2004-05) — There have been walk-ons who played more seasons and more games than Ray, but there are few Sycamores — walk-on or scholarship — who had a knack for the dramatic quite like Ray did during his lone season.
The Indianapolis native and Perry Meridian graduate had barely seen the court in the first half of the 2004-05 season. Out of nowhere, with ISU struggling with an eight-game losing streak, Waltman decided to use Ray in a game against powerful Creighton at Hulman Center.
Ray responded with 10 points in 10 minutes as ISU wiped out a 10-point deficit to beat the Bluejays 74-72, the first ISU win over Creighton since 2001. Creighton coach Dana Altman admitted after the game that the Bluejays didn't even have Ray on their scout list.
Ray did it again with an equally improbable 64-60 victory over MVC contender Wichita State in the next game. Ray had seven rebounds in the contest and ISU beat the Shockers 64-60.
Ray got more playing time from that point, but was quiet for much of the rest of the season — until Arch Madness. Playing in the final Friday night play-in before the time when CBS broadcast the tournament championship and moved Arch Madness back one day, ISU faced Bradley.
The Sycamores dominated the play-in game, but the Braves chipped away at what had been a 22-point second-half deficit and tied the game in the final minute. Ray, however, tossed in a game-winner with 28 seconds left to lift ISU to a 63-61 victory.
Ray left and transferred to IUPUI after his one season at ISU, but he had a flair for the dramatic.
2. Harry Marshall (2006-10) — As mentioned, three of Marshall's four ISU seasons were as a scholarship player, but he would have never had the opportunity had he not taken full advantage of his walk-on year during Waltman's final season in 2006-07.
The departure of Booe and the career-ending back injury for former Northview standout Logan Whitman, opened an opportunity for Marshall, who came to ISU as a 21st Century scholar from Owen Valley.
Marshall played 31 games and started eight in a green ISU backcourt that also featured freshmen Marico Stinson and Cole Holmstrom to go with junior Gabe Moore.
Marshall spelled Moore and converted 40 percent of his shots. However, Marshall's effort was what made everyone take notice. He played hard, he had a competitive fire, and it helped earn him a scholarship and even greater things.
By his senior year? He was ISU's best player and was an All-MVC second-teamer in 2010. Quite a rise for a walk-on.
1. Lucas Eitel (2010-14) — Few walk-ons came anywhere near the contributions Eitel made. The Marshall, Ill. native played 120 career games and scored 327 career points as a Sycamore.
He came to ISU along with twin brother Logan as preferred walk-ons in the same class that featured Odum . Both brothers played on ISU's 2011 NCAA Tournament team, but while Logan elected to pursue his faith-related passion after playing 10 games in 2011, Lucas kept going.
ISU is glad he did. Statistically? Eitel is among the best 3-point shooters ISU has had as he converted 40.2 percent of his long-range bombs. By far, his best day came on Nov. 25, 2012 when Eitel drained 7 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 overall to score 25 points in a 76-62 win over High Point. Eitel's trip to the fabled zone is still an ISU record for 3-point accuracy in a game.
Eitel's biggest contribution, however, might be as a stabilizing influence and leader for ISU's teams during Lansing's first four years in-charge. Eitel might have been a walk-on, but his contributions went above-and-beyond the call of duty for the role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.