If there's a theory among Tribune-Star readership that it's hard to find stories that make offensive linemen interesting, this Daily Top 5 should refute that theory in spades.
"Interesting," in fact, is an understatement about a few of these gentlemen.
It turns out also that offensive center is apparently a breeding ground for thoughtful, articulate football players. Recent ISU graduate F.N. Lutz isn't eligible for my pre-2000 lists, but he too was always a center with something to say.
The guys who came closest to the Top 5 (which is actually six) without making it are Bill D'Andrea, a 200-pounder in the middle (nicknamed "Bad" as he overcame lack of size) who was recently named to Clemson's athletic Hall of Fame after a legendary 30-plus-year career as an administrator there; Jerry Chitwood, a guard and the first ISU player I met as a freshman; Larry Fitzgerald (you may be aware of his son, who also plays football) and Chris Hicks, both of whom led the way for four-time 1,000-yard rusher Vincent Allen; and Shawn Moore.
Here are the best of the best.
5. Ron Carpenter — He grabbed the starting center position as a sophomore, and its occupant was never in doubt for the next three seasons. He's another reason you'll be reading about Vincent Allen soon.
He's also, I'm pretty sure, the only former ISU athlete who has also been the president of the school's alumni association, president of its Board of Trustees and president and CEO of the ISU Foundation.
4. Dan Galbraith — One of the most surprising pieces of information I ever got was when one of his teammates said of Galby, "You know, he has a bad leg."
This probably came as a shock to the defensive linemen he was pushing around and pancaking with ease during his career, and I think that information I got was in response to me asking why the NFL wasn't camping out waiting for him to graduate.
As punishing a blocker at tackle as I can remember, he made up for having one leg significantly smaller than the other by attacking the weight room with a vengeance. At one time his bench press was something like 100 pounds more than the second-best mark, and if they've kept the records from year to year he might still be first.
He's also the younger brother of versatile (quarterback, linebacker, receiver) Rich Galbraith, who sat close to me in psychology class (but not as close as Randy Payne), and Dan is the father of former Melanie Boeglin's ISU basketball teammate Lindsay Galbraith.
3. Mike Simmonds — Mike came along to play guard (and earn Hall of Fame honors) for the good Dennis Raetz teams of the mid-1980s, so sadly I don't have any hanging-around stories about him.
But he did earn All-America recognition, and I did watch him pass-protect for Vinny Testaverde for the Tampa Bay Bucs in the RCA Dome. He returned to campus for a while to coach ISU's tight ends under Trent Miles.
2. Bob Poss — Some might question Bobby being so high on this list, even though he was a second-team Little All-America selection at guard in 1972 (a first-teamer was Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, while Too Tall Jones was on the defensive second team and Harvey Martin and Fred Dean were third-teamers). The NFL didn't come after Bobby because he wasn't very big.
Leadership matters in football too, however, and in that category he had no peer. When you have a pretty good team whose most popular player is its right guard — perhaps because he was involved in every other aspect of campus and community life too — you have an unusual situation, and Bobby was/is a unique person.
1. Tunch Ilkin and Greg Matafin — The Venn diagram between these two would have a slight intersection at the "Pittsburgh Steelers" part and the "really good blocker" part, but that's about all.
Tunch, who played center for the Sycamores and earned Pro Bowl honors with the Steelers at right tackle, was also in the Bobby Poss mode of being one of the nicest and most popular guys on campus. He's still the radio and television analyst with the team, and someone I think I could call and talk to any time of day or night.
Matafin was well known on campus too, for slightly different reasons. He seemed to like me too, which was a good thing for my health but occasionally put me in the tenuous position of talking him out of beating someone up. I can think of at least two people in the late 1960s who may owe their lives to me. He was listed at various times as being 6-foot and 245 pounds or 6-3 and 220 (my guess would be the first weight, the second height), but he was a lot scarier than that.
Two examples I witnessed, or perhaps experienced is a better word. He saw me in the hall at the Arena once, gave me a big smile, put his arm around me — and hooked two fingers under my collarbone and lifted me off the floor with that one hand (and I was heavier back then). He also attended a party that I also happened to attend on South 4th Street (one of the times I saved someone's life, as it turned out), and when he got bored he walked out to the street and tackled a guy going by on a motorcycle.
Now the legends.
After the third game of his junior season, he was speeding down 4th Street and neglected to stop, smashing his car into a wall at Gartland Foundry. When I went to see coach Jerry Huntsman on Monday, there was doubt that he would survive.
Well, the following Saturday he took his IV pole and a nurse, left the hospital and was at Memorial Stadium to watch the Sycamores play. I was told that most head-on collisions are deadly because the engine block forces the steering wheel into the driver's chest, but Matafin's chest drove the steering wheel back into the engine block.
After his senior season, he signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent and was doing well. The story in Terre Haute was that Matafin was about to get an award for being the best rookie in camp when he suddenly left and returned home to South Bend.
Thus the Steelers were forced to give that award to Terry Bradshaw.
