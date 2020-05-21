The trio of Daily Top 5s devoted to Indiana State baseball finishes up by turning to the mound.
The usual disclaimer ... these lists only cover my time of coverage, which for baseball, goes back to the 2005 season. That obviously leaves out a lot of great ISU pitchers from before my time.
The Sycamores have had a lot of good pitchers since then, but as is the case for all college baseball teams, if a pitcher has a good season and does so in his junior year? They're usually going to be drafted and be gone.
So what you have are quite a few pitchers who had dominant single seasons and then moved on. Only a couple of pitchers were good right out of the box.
The other factor for pitchers is the same as it was for batters — the varying eras of offense. The rocket bat, dead bat and flat-seam eras effect pitching perhaps more so than batting. From 2005 to the present, there's a huge variance in league ERA. From a league low of 3.82 in 2012 to a high of 5.52 in 2017, the situation on the ground was different for ISU pitchers of each era.
As it I did with the batters, my way around that was to compare performance in league games to league average. It's even more important to base pitching prowess to league performance because it's a specific role. Friday starters, the ace of the staff, have a huge responsibility to out-duel their fellow Friday starter.
For pitchers? I took into account ERA and opposing batting average against league average. Eligible Sycamores had to crack the top 10 of either category to be eligible. Extra weight is given to players who did one or the other in multiple seasons.
A lot of good pitchers got left out. Dakota Bacus (2012), Jeff Degano (2015) and Will Kincanon (2017) chief among them.
5. Tyler Ward (2016-18) — Ward was never league-best dominant, but he was steady, and got better as he went along. In 2016, he just cracked the top 10 with a 3.38 ERA, one point lower than league average.
In 2017, Ward just crept into the top 10 with a 4.20 ERA, but with the MVC's ERA at 5.52, even with the higher individual ERA than 2016, he was actually better than league average at minus-1.32.
In 2018, Ward put together his best season. He was fifth in the MVC in ERA at 2.93, 2.06 points lower than league average, and Ward also cracked the top 10 in opposing average as MVC batters hit just .232 against the right-hander from Rockport.
4. Ryan Tatusko (2005) — Way back during my first season of coverage, Tatusko was the man for the Sycamores.
Tatusko, a right-hander, was the ace of Bob Warn's second-last team, and along with catcher Nevin Ashley, one of the last great pros he coached.
The Noblesville native had a 2.27 ERA in MVC contests in 2005 — third-best in a strong year for the MVC — and opposing batters only hit .206 against Tatusko. He won four games in a season in which the Sycamores only had 10 league victories.
Tatusko beat Wichita State at Eck Stadium back when the Shockers were still a national power. He had a rematch in the MVC Tournament and was bested by future big-leaguer Mike Pelfrey in a good pitchers' duel.
Tatusko played two more years for ISU and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2007, but 2005 was his strongest season. He played professionally until 2014.
3. Collin Liberatore (2019) — ISU will likely only get one season and a small portion of 2020 from Liberatore, who could still be taken even in a reduced, five-round MLB Draft in July.
The one full season Liberatore did pitch was outstanding. Playing as ISU's Saturday starter behind Triston Polley, Liberatore, a transfer from Pittsburgh, put up big numbers.
Liberatore had a 2.08 ERA in MVC games, second-best in the conference, and 2.72 points less than the league average. Opponents also hit just .194 against the 6-foot-4 right-hander.
Liberatore was a preseason All-American and would have been ISU's Friday starter in 2020, but the COVID-19 crisis ended the season after only 14 games.
2. Jake Petricka (2010) — The quiet Petricka did his speaking with his arm with an excellent campaign during Rick Heller's first season in charge of the Sycamores.
The Fairbault, Minn. native was dominant in 2010. He had a 2.02 ERA in league game, a full 2.82 points lower than league average, the best single-season ERA variance of any ISU pitcher on this list.
MVC batters only hit .216 against Petricka, keep in mind, this is the last rocket bat season, and he led the MVC in conference games in strikeouts with 54.
Petricka proved his worth at the next level too. He quickly made his way through the minors after he was drafted in the 2nd round in 2010 and debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2013.
In seven MLB seasons, spent with the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, Petricka has a 3.96 ERA as a relief pitcher. He is a non-roster invite for the Blue Jays again this season.
1. Sean Manaea (2011-13) — Manaea is the best-known name on this list nationally and the progression he made at ISU was remarkable.
During his freshman season in 2011, Manaea gave everyone a taste of what was to come as he inched into the top 10 in opposing batting average at .241.
ISU won the MVC championship in 2012 and Manaea played a key role as the Sycamores' Saturday starter. Manaea had a 2.30 ERA, 1.52 points less than less average, opponents hit .216 against him, 42 points lower than league average, and Manaea tied for the lead in league games with 54 strikeouts.
This was also the season where his pick-off move, taught to him by Heller, was used to devastating effect. He officially picked off four runners, though some others were counted as caught stealing.
By now, Manaea had the eye of MLB on him, and he didn't disappoint in 2013. Manaea's ERA dropped to 1.74, a rate 2.32 points lower than league average. League batters only hit .216 against him and he struck out 49.
Manaea was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2013 draft and was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2015. Manaea made his debut for the A's in 2016.
He pitched a no-hitter for Oakland in 2018 before a shoulder injury halted a season in which he had a 3.59 ERA. Manaea returned by the tail end of the 2019 season and started the AL Wild Card game against Tampa Bay.
