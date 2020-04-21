On this series of Top 5s in which I look back on Indiana State's players I covered we come to a sore spot — rebounding.
Rebounding has not been ISU's strength since I began roaming the Missouri Valley Conference starting with the 2004-05 season. That's putting it mildly, actually.
How rough is it, historically? Only one Sycamore in the period I've been around has cracked the all-time top 10 in total rebounds, and keep in mind, teams play more games in a 21st Century season than they did in the 20th Century. Only two have made the top 10 in rebounding average — and one of those Sycamores only played for two seasons, so he never had to sit the bench like many four-year players do.
The best season average any ISU player has attained since 2004 is 6.6 boards.
Pretty rough, huh? Yes and no. Part of it the lower rebounding totals is the change in rebounding itself over the years. From the 1950s through to the 1980s, rebounding was a role shared by the center and power forward almost exclusively. Modern rebounding, in which guards crash the boards, etc., was not part of the deal. The pace of the game was also more likely to be quicker over much of that period, leading to more shots, leading to more rebounds.
The days when you could roll up 14.9 rebounds per year — Larry Bird's all-time ISU record set in 1979 — are long gone. All of the single-season top 10 rebounding totals in school history were set in the Bird or pre-Bird era with the exception of Johnny Edwards' 303 in 1985.
(This dynamic makes Jim Cruse's career all the more remarkable. He averaged 10.6 boards in 1997 ... long after the days when double-digit rebounding averages were commonplace.)
Still, let's not pretend ISU has had many Charles Barkley types since 2004 who got tripped up by changing times. This list was a bit of a challenge.
Your now-familiar disclaimer — this only covers my time on the Indiana State beat from 2004-present. So here's to the rebounders of yore — Bird, Cruse, Edwards, Howard Dardeen, Wayne Allison, Jerry Newsom, George Pillow, Carl Moon, DeCarsta Webster, Rick Mason, Jimmy Smith, Jayson Wells and Matt Renn — all of them and so many others who played before my time.
Last ISU player left out? Trent Wurtz. He averaged 5.4 rebounds from 2005-07. Here we go.
5. Jay Tunnell (2005-09) — I don't know how long-time ISU fans perceive Tunnell — apart from his giving him the high-sign for his famed, incandescent 2009 shooting performance at Illinois State. He hit ISU in a tough era — the end of the Royce Waltman years and the beginning of the Kevin McKenna era.
In my opinion, he was a solid building block that ISU never really properly built around or used the right way. If he played today? He'd stretch out and shoot a lot more than he did in the 2000s. Tunnell did shoot 42.6 percent from 3-point range during his final season when McKenna did use him properly as a stretch post. He was actually a lot like Jake LaRavia, though LaRavia has more tenacity.
Tunnell was also the first player I covered from to start to finish at ISU and I learned a couple of valuable things from that experience — don't over-hype players and don't buy into recruiting rankings. Tunnell was the Kansas Mr. Basketball when he came to ISU and I think that created unrealistic expectations for him.
Anyway, Tunnell had 610 career rebounds, one of the best totals on this list, and he peaked at 6.2 boards during his senior year. He averaged an even five boards-per-game for his career. He had a good ISU career and should be remembered that way.
4. Amani Daanish (2003-05) — We're going waaaay back for this pick. Daanish only played at ISU for two seasons after he transferred from junior college and I only saw one of them, my first. With respect to Daanish, it probably says a lot that I'm picking out one good season by any player — and it made the cut.
However, Daanish was the kind of hard worker then-coach Royce Waltman put a lot of stock in. Daanish was also a good defender — I'll never forget him being the designated Marcellus Sommerville stopper as ISU beat Bradley two times of out three in 2005 — but he was most influential on the boards.
Daanish averaged 6.6 boards in 2005 — still the best total any ISU player I've covered. Daanish averaged 5.8 rebounds in his two seasons. He averaged 2.6 offensive rebounds in his career too, a very respectable career mark.
3. Jake LaRavia (2019-present) — See Daanish above for assessing on one season, but the pickings are ... slim. That's no disrespect to LaRavia, who has the chance to climb all the way to top of this list if he continues to board as he did in the recently-completed season.
The most tenacious rebounder ISU has had in a long time, LaRavia was putting up very high rebounding numbers by recent standards. For a long time, he was above four offensive rebounds per game in MVC play, though injuries slowed him in the final handful of games in that department. He still ended up with 7.4 rebounds overall in conference play, an outstanding total.
LaRavia's freshman season ended with 5.9 rebounds per game and 2.3 offensive boards. A great start, the best any freshman has had since I've been around. He ranks ahead of Daanish because this was his start while Daanish's 6.6 total was the finish. It will be exciting to see what LaRavia can do in the coming seasons.
2. Everett Clemons (2015-17) — During the Greg Lansing era, almost every guard who handles the ball has had high rebounding totals. Jake Odum, Brenton Scott, Jordan Barnes, Tyreke Key — all crashed the boards. The idea being that they can (theoretically) get the offense started on a break and allow forwards to push it up the floor to put pressure on opposing (and sometimes plodding) defenders.
However, no one relished this role to the extreme that Clemons did. Clemons had 393 career rebounds — in two years as a Sycamore. The 6-foot-1 point guard from Springfield, Ill. loved nothing more than to battle whomever — the opposition, teammates — to get the rock. If rebounding is pure will? No one possessed (or was possessed) by that urge more so than Clemons was.
Clemons had some ridiculous extremes in his career. He had 10 double-digit rebounding games, including a high of 16 (!) rebounds against Southern Illinois in 2016. I don't have individual game records back to 2004, but that has to be the best single-game rebounding total I've witnessed from a Sycamore in a regulation game.
Clemons epitomized the ethos of "it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog".
1. Carl Richard (2008-12) — Tenacity is apt descriptor for Richard too. Unlike Clemons, LaRavia and Daanish, Richard got to demonstrate his skills on the glass for four years as ISU steadily improved as a program as he got older.
Richard only had one season where he averaged less than five rebounds — his tumultuous final season in 2012 was 4.9 — but rather than fixate on his strife-ridden final act, I'd rather pay tribute to the blood, sweat and tears he poured into the program for the vast majority of his career.
Well, maybe not tears so much. Richard lived and breathed that Chicago tough guy persona. He was competitive as hell and took pride in not getting beat by anyone when it came to a mano-a-mano contest. We talked about his defense in the last Daily Top 5, but that work ethic applied to the glass too.
Undersized while playing the four-spot — a role he didn't particularly care for, but did with aplomb anyway — Richard banged with players he was usually giving up at least an inch or two to in the paint without a lot of help from the center spot until Myles Walker came on the scene.
Richard averaged 5.7 rebounds in his career, with a high of 6.5 during ISU's 2011 NCAA Tournament season, including seven games where he topped 10 boards or more. He had nine career double-doubles. Richard has 716 career rebounds, good for seventh on the all-time ISU list as he's the only player who made it who played the entirety of his career in the 21st Century.
Richard deserves to be remembered as one of the most important players on ISU's most recent NCAA Tournament adventurers. His rebounding is a big reason why.
