As you know, I'm happy to take suggestions for these Top 5 lists (and for columns too), and one of my correspondents has come through in the clutch.
Sycamore fan that he is, he got on eBay looking for ISU game programs and wound up buying a set from the 1972-73 season — all the home games and several of the road games, including the ones at Oklahoma and Arkansas.
(If you haven't guessed the identity of this mystery correspondent, you're not trying very hard.)
The Oklahoma and Arkansas trips, by the way, have a couple of common threads for me: ice and mountains.
You may recall me writing about the trip two friends and I made to Utah State and Oklahoma at the start of the 1972-73 season, so those perilous adventures don't need to be repeated.
But the Arkansas trip in early December looked like a piece of cake, because I didn't have to drive. Terre Haute Star sports editor Tom Reck, ISU sports information director Ed McKee and I were passengers with Bob Forbes in WTHI's chartered plane.
Freezing rain had started to come down, however, as we flew into Fort Smith. I remember Bob telling us, "I wasn't nervous until I saw the pilot wiping the sweat off his palms."
But we landed safely, and Bob rushed to rent a car for us to get to Fayetteville for the game later that day, while the pilot stayed in Fort Smith.
Besides being a legendary broadcaster, Bob was famous for his driving. I'm not sure he ever got through Vermillion County on his way to a game or on his way home from a game without getting to meet a sheriff or two, and he was ready to hit the road out of Fort Smith — ice or no ice.
There are mountains between the two towns, and we got to within a couple of hundred yards of the top of them. Had we reached the summit, I have no doubt Bob would have found a way to slide the rest of the way down into Fayetteville. But instead we slipped off the road and spent the night in the car, missing the game — a pretty good one too, according to the score (80-75 Razorbacks).
But the mystery correspondent wanted me to see these programs because of the five future pro stars that the Sycamores played against during their 16-10 season that year. And after the last few weeks, anytime I hear that number it translates immediately into "Daily Top 5."
A little background before we start: the 1972-73 season was the first one after the demise of the Conference of Midwestern Universities, a mixture of five bitter rivals (ISU, Ball State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Illinois) that played some great games but never found a sixth league member that might have earned it an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. I got to be pretty good friends with two of the CMU coaches, Paul Lambert of SIU and Will Robinson of Illinois State (NIU's Tom Jorgensen, not so much), and I was sorry its potential was never realized.
CMU's last straw may have been the 1972 season, when Northern Illinois was 21-4 with one of the best starting fives in the country but couldn't get into the NCAA tourney (because, I've always suspected, of the radical racial politics in, yes, DeKalb, Ill.).
So this Top 5 is ranked in order of the damage the future pros — and ISU's team sent Rick Darnell to the ABA's Virginia Squires, unfortunately after he transferred back to California and San Jose State for his senior season — did to the Sycamores, not their future professional impact. You'll pick up on that ranking system right away.
5. Robert Parish — I'd accompanied ISU's baseball team to Shreveport in the spring of 1972 for the Centenary Tournament (which the Sycamores won) and the paper there was already raving about the 7-foot incoming freshman who had scored more than 1,100 points his senior year at Shreveport Woodlawn High School.
ISU split a home-and-home series with the Gents in Chief's freshman season, losing in Shreveport in December and winning in the Arena in January, but Parish didn't do anything too spectacular. One of the Utah-Oklahoma guys remembers forward Richard "Black Magic" Johnson — the original Magic Johnson, he says — from that team just as much.
4. Doug Collins — Yes, this is the same Doug Collins who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1973 NBA draft, and he was certainly a good player.
But the Sycamores went 5-2 against the Redbirds in Collins' four years at Illinois State, and in his final college game — with most of the front office of the Philadelphia 76ers watching in the Arena — he was shut down by Carl Macon (11 points is what I remember him scoring) in another Sycamore win.
3. Joe C. Meriweather — The 6-10 gazelle from Southern Illinois had a solid 10-year NBA career — picked 11th overall in 1975 — and was always the focus of the ISU defense.
He was just a sophomore in the 1972-73 season and wound up with a 4-2 record against the Sycamores. The two teams didn't meet during the 1974-75 season, after the conference had disbanded.
2. Alvan Adams — You read a couple of weeks ago about his college debut against the Sycamores after my friends and I escaped our death-defying journey from Logan, Utah, to Norman, Okla.
He played three seasons for the Sooners, averaging 20-plus points and double figures in rebounds every year, and was the fourth overall pick in 1975 before 13 seasons with the Phoenix Suns.
1. Jim Bradley — This is actually a three-for-one pick. After sensational shooter Jerry Zielinski and burly center Larry Turner left the previous year's Northern Illinois team, Bradley (the 1972 CMU MVP after averaging 23 points and 16 rebounds per game), Billy "The Kid" Harris (SLAM Magazine called him the best playground player ever) and defensive ace Larry Jackson returned and all were drafted by the NBA. Bradley went in the third round (he'd already signed with the ABA and played with the Kentucky Colonels and Denver Nuggets), Jackson in the fifth and Harris in the seventh (and had a cup of coffee with the San Diego Conquistadors of the ABA).
Bradley was the star of the undefeated 1970 East Chicago Roosevelt team, so I was all over Gordon Stauffer, Mel Garland and Fred Fleetwood to recruit him. His demise, at age 29 in what was considered a drug-related shooting, may have indicated why they didn't.
Bradley was also a non-predictor, meaning he was ineligible to play his freshman year. That didn't prevent him from NIU intramurals, though, and when ISU played at DeKalb that winter his intramural team — basically his posse from East Chicago — played the NIU freshmen in the preliminary game. Bradley's team won by 40 or 50.
With better choices, perhaps the best of all-time, a 6-10 monster with guard skills and killer instinct.
mountain top
rick darnell
bsu larry bullington
alvan adams, robert parish (richard "Black Magic" Johnson), Joe C. Meriweather, Jim Bradley (Billy the Kid, Larry Jackson/previous year Jerry Zielinski, Larry Turner, 21-4), Doug Collins (Bubbles Hawkins)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.