DAILY TOP 5: ISU baseball has provided fun May moments

It's May. In Indiana, that means the Indianapolis 500, though not this year, of course.
However, for me, by this point in the month, it also means I'm ramping up to gauge what Indiana State's baseball postseason fate might be.
I have covered NCAA Tournament level events in four different ISU sports since 2005, including one sport — women's tennis — that isn't even sponsored any more. All add spice to the usual May sports scene.
ISU baseball, however, is one we've tended to follow closest. I've attended all but one of ISU's MVC Tournament appearances since 2005, and of course, have covered all three of their NCAA regional appearances since then too.
However, not every memorable moment comes from the glory of a NCAA regional. The quest to get there, a journey that often doesn't take any team, much less the Sycamores, to where they want to go, is often more than half the fun.
ISU has played quite a few meaningful May games since I've been around, including a few that ended in losses. For example, ISU and Purdue played a very memorable game to close out Purdue's old Lambert Field in 2012. The Boilermakers ended up beating the Sycamores 2-1 in 10 innings, but it was a tense, exciting contest.
The wins and big moments jump out more, however, so for today's Daily Top 5, let's delve into my favorite ISU May baseball moments.
5. Brandon Flora's slow ball flummoxes Wichita State — In 2011, in the very first event ever played at Omaha's T.D. Ameritrade Park — home of the College World Series — ISU was staring down the long road to play their way back to a MVC Tournament championship game appearance after a second-day loss to Wichita State.
The Sycamores defeated Illinois State to stay alive on Thursday morning, but ISU would have to beat the Shockers twice in two days to play their way back to a championship game berth ... and as is usually the case deep into the MVC Tournament? The Sycamores were out of pitching.
Enter lefty relief specialist Brandon Flora. He started against the Shockers in a Thursday afternoon do-or-die contest. Throwing a steady diet of off-speed pitches — think, off-speed as in floaters or even an eephus pitch — Flora baffled a heavy-slugging WSU team as ISU stayed alive with a 7-3 win.
Flora did allow one two-run home run, but he set the tone for an ISU win with four innings of work — far more than his usual output. Wichita State got so frustrated with Flora's junk-ball repertoire that they had to be warned to pipe down.
“It was nothing bad. They were just talking about how slow it was,” said Flora in 2011 on the comments from the Shocker dugout.
Alas, ISU lost the next day to Wichita State to end their 2011 run.
4. Big comeback, 2005 — My first MVC Tournament experience came in 2005 at Wichita State's Eck Stadium. In Bob Warn's penultimate season, the Sycamores had just barely qualified for the then-six-team field, clinching thanks to an Illinois State loss on the final day of the regular season.
ISU ace Ryan Tatusko lost a pitcher's duel with future MLB pitcher Mike Pelfrey in ISU's first game and it appeared the Sycamores would go out with a whimper when it trailed Bradley 6-1 in an elimination game the next day.
However, the Sycamores rallied ... with some Bradley help. Two Braves errors, a hit batsman and a misjudged liner in right field helped ISU pull within a run. Tyler Malone tied the game with a one-out groundout to give the Sycamores life.
Bradley took a 7-6 lead in the 11th inning, but ISU rallied again. Future MLB player Nevin Ashley led off the bottom of the 11th with a single, he was sacrificed to second, and then Cory Kral re-knotted the game with his own run-scoring single. Kral would score on a two-out infield single by Chris Schmidt, who just barely beat the throw to clinch the victory.
Riding the momentum, ISU eliminated Southern Illinois the next morning to get to the final three, but ran out of pitching, and were drubbed by Creighton 16-3 one game shy of the championship contest.
3. Brady Shoemaker goes crazy, 2008 — Brady Shoemaker was a gifted slugger at every level he played at. However, his greatest day might have been May 17, 2008, at Sycamore Field.
Even by the rocket ball college baseball standards of 2008, Shoemaker's day was incredible. The Brazil native hit three home runs and drove in 10 in a 12-8 victory over Illinois State.
Two of Shoemaker's bombs were grand slams, and two home runs came in the final two innings of the game, but the last of them was most spectacular. With the game tied at 8, Shoemaker saw a high fastball on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and let fly with an immense clout to center field.
“When the count went full, you just have to put the ball in play and make something happen. I saw a fastball up and I did something with it,” Shoemaker said in 2008.
Did he ever. It was a liner that just kept rising and the ball landed well up into the fir trees beyond the center-field wall. To this day, it's the most impressive, if not the longest, home run I've ever seen on ISU's home field.
2. ISU wins the MVC regular-season title, 2012 — The Sycamores were in the catbird seat entering its regular-season series finale against Missouri State in 2012 at Bob Warn Field.
ISU led the Missouri Valley Conference by 1 1/2 games. All it needed to do was win one game to clinch the regular season championship, the first MVC outright championship in program history. The Sycamores swiftly took care of business.
Breaking a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning, ISU had the bases loaded. Lucas Hileman hit a high tapper to Missouri State shortstop Eric Cheray. However, the Bears didn't cover second base and the speedy Hileman beat the throw to first to put ISU up 4-3. A Kyle Burnam double, Jeremy Lucas RBI triple and a passed ball staked ISU to a 6-3 lead.
That was plenty of support for ISU ace Dakota Bacus, who pitched a complete game victory to set off a MVC championship celebration at Bob Warn Field.
It was a good thing that ISU won when it did. No one would have guessed at the time that it was the last win ISU would enjoy. The Sycamores dropped the last two games against the Bears and went 0-2 in the MVC Tournament. In a strong MVC season, ISU got an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, but went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional.
Still, it was ISU's best 21st Century season, until ...
1. ISU does the impossible in the MVC Tournament, 2019 — By 2019, you had to wonder if the Sycamores were cursed in the MVC Tournament. ISU had last won it in 1995. Elite-level teams in 2009, 2012 and 2014 not only failed to win the MVC Tournament, they failed to win a single game in those tournaments. ISU hadn't advanced to a MVC championship game since 2001.
ISU entered the 2019 MVC Tournament on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needed to make a solid run. When ISU lost its second game of the tournament to host Illinois State by a 10-7 count, there was a here-we-go-again vibe.
Not this time, though. The experienced Sycamores, seniors started at seven positions, went to work. ISU beat Southern Illinois 4-1 to stay alive on Friday morning. The Sycamores then took an eight-run lead — powered by a Chris Ayers grand slam, his second home run in as many games — in a rematch with Illinois State and eliminated the Redbirds 10-6 on their home field.
ISU survived Friday, but a daunting task still loomed on championship Saturday. The Sycamores had to knock off Dallas Baptist, who had advanced unscathed through the winner's bracket, twice. The Patriots had power and a lot more pitching left.
When DBU took a 4-2 lead off of Zach Frey and Austin Moralis, it didn't look good. However, Moralis settled down and pitched a gem while ISU's bats provided a comeback. ISU tied the game in the fourth and took the lead via a Jarrod Watkins RBI single and Roby Enriquez groundout to take a 6-4 lead.
It was 6-5 and tensions were running high after DBU hit a home run after a disputed ball-strike call. However, Ayers struck again. A three-run home run broke the game open in what was a 9-5 ISU win. Ayers, who had eight RBI entering the MVC Tournament, had piled up eight RBI in ISU's previous three games alone. ISU played DBU again 30 minutes later in a winner-take-all contest.
It wasn't a contest at all. Riding a huge wave of momentum, Clay Dungan set the tone with a lead-off home run. Three batters later? Enriquez hit a two-run blast. Pitcher Evan Giles kept DBU's bats quiet and C.J. Huntley would also go yard as the Sycamores beat the Patriots in a 16-3 title game destruction.
ISU would go on to advance to the Nashville Regional final against eventual College World Series champion Vanderbilt before it bowed out. However, ISU's 43-18 season was one of its best in school history.
