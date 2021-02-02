COVID forces ISU-MSU women's cancellation

The Missouri Valley Conference has canceled the Indiana State-Missouri State women’s basketball series this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.
The series, which was set to take place in Springfield, Mo., will not be rescheduled.
ISU (4-10 overall, 1-8 MVC) is now scheduled to be at home against Valparaiso on Feb. 11-12. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. EST in Hulman Center. Missouri State is 11-2 and 7-0 respectively.
MVC athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans. Schedule updates throughout the season will be posted on mvc-sports.com.
