COVID cases among ISU foes ends remaining men's December slate

As all involved with Indiana State left Hulman Center in the wake of a 78-69 win against Oakland City, the assumption was that the Sycamores faced a difficult two-day turnaround to play a game at Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
However, as it so often has in the last two years, COVID-19 had other plans.
ISU's game against Northern Illinois was canceled late Monday due to COVID-19 cases among the NIU program.
In addition, ISU's Dec. 29 home game against Coppin State was also canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Eagles' program.
The game against NIU will not be made up. ISU does plan to find an alternate opponent to replace Coppin State on the schedule.
When and where that game could be is unknown at press time. Clearly, ISU would like to get another home scheduled if possible, but there is no playbook to go by as far as scheduling is concerned as the pandemic rages on.
Given that the sky-rocketing COVID-19 cases are very much a day-to-day moving target? Scheduling has become difficult for every team in the country.
The amount of teams on COVID-19 pause in college basketball was rapidly rising as of Monday night. Nearly 50 schools, including Missouri Valley Conference members Evansville and Loyola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.