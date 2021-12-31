By the time Indiana State's men's basketball team navigates its way to its Missouri Valley Conference home opener against Bradley at 1 p.m. on Sunday, maybe the Braves won't feel like such a big hurdle after the Sycamores have gone through the COVID-19 gauntlet they are currently running?
That's unlikely, the Braves are a big challenge for the Sycamores — literally and figuratively — but the COVID-19 challenges keep on coming for the Sycamores.
Two more Sycamores tested positive since Wednesday's 107-51 win over Midway after one tested positive earlier in the week.
However, no one new is quarantined. Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar were all quarantined either as positive cases or as close contacts for last Wednesday's game against Midway. The two new positive cases were within that same group.
"We'll have the same exact roster we had on Wednesday. We have to find a way to play and win with that roster against much higher competition," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
No one else on the team has entered COVID-19 quarantine (for a positive case) or isolation (as a close contact) after testing was conducted on Friday afternoon. That means ISU is above the MVC minimum threshold of having eight players and one coach available and is still scheduled to play on Sunday. Unless someone shows symptoms between now and Sunday, Friday's testing is the last scheduled for the team before the game is played.
"I don't think they'll re-test us until Sunday. Everyone playing is boosted. They way it works from a NCAA standpoint is if you are vaccinated and boosted? You only test if you're symptomatic. We could be tested if someone is symptomatic and they'd do contact-tracing and test the entire team if there's spread. I think that's how it will work going forward," Schertz explained.
Bradley, which had been on a COVID-19 pause itself, one that cost them their mid-week game against Bellarmine, announced Friday that it cleared the minimum standard and will be making the trip east for the game.
All of the above have led to some nervous moments for the Sycamores — Friday's intended practice instead became a waiting game to see how many tests turned out positive — but all of the above can be filed under uncontrollable circumstances the team is put in a position to endure.
"I'd be surprised if any team makes it through their season without being impacted by [COVID-19]," Schertz said.
ISU is doing all it can to keep itself in the best position to have minimal disruptions it is responsible for during the rest of the season, but even trying to do that cost the program on Friday.
Schertz had much of the team that had been vaccinated get their booster shots on Thursday. Unfortunately, enough players had side effects from the booster that, combined with the players already out due to having COVID-19, the team did not have enough bodies to practice on Friday. It means that ISU will likely only have one full practice (Saturday) in preparation for Bradley as the team took its mandatory day off on Thursday.
"It's made it challenging, there's no doubt. Christmas break went from a three-day break to a six-day break [due to the Northern Illinois game being canceled]. We had three practices, had a disruption on Wednesday [the pre-game positive test], we took Thursday off as a mandatory off-day, and now we're off [Friday] due to booster side-effects and additional positives. You have to be flexible, adaptable and solution-oriented," Schertz said.
Schertz is trying to be philosophical through the unusual disruptions. Every program in college basketball is dealing with it in their own way, and with the Omicron variant wave expected to be at its worst in January, it's unlikely that any team is going to completely escape it's effect.
While ISU figures out a way to maneuver their way through this? The MVC games start to come at them rapidly starting with Sunday's visit of Bradley.
Bradley (7-6, 1-0) started slow, but found their feet in December. The Braves have won six of their last seven — and the loss was a two-point defeat at Toledo. Included was a win over Atlantic 10 foe St. Joseph's and a win at Texas-El Paso.
The Braves solved their main problem from the 2021 season — point guard. Junior college transfer Terry Roberts has not only steadied a 2021 weak spot with 3.8 assists and a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, but he's also leading the Braves at 16.6 points and he's a 37% 3-point shooter. Another newcomer, forward Malevy Leons, averages 10.8 points.
They join a familiar cast, one that has given ISU problems in the past. Forward Ja'Shon Henry (11.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg) has long been one of the most physical and skilled players in the MVC. Rienk Mast, a 6-foot-9 forward, and 7-1 center Ari Boya have also been problematic in past ISU contests. So has shooter Ville Tahvanainen, though Leons (42.6%) has displaced him as Bradley's most dangerous 3-point threat.
"Even at full strength, they'd be an incredible challenge. They're playing their best basketball. By far, the most physical team we'll play this season is Bradley," Schertz said.
"This is one of our best teams in the Valley and we're going to have to play our best game of the year to be successful. How we do that without practicing? We're going to have to figure that out."
