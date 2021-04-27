COVID-19 forces postponement of Bradley-ISU baseball series

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Bradley-Indiana State four-game baseball series at Bob Warn Field this weekend because of positive COVID-19 test results within Bradley’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
Subsequent contact tracing revealed that Bradley did not have the minimum number of medically cleared student-athletes to play. It is unlikely the series will be rescheduled.
MVC athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
Therefore, coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores will play their next game at 12:30 p.m. May 7 at MVC foe Missouri State.
ISU's records are 21-11 overall and 8-4 in the conference, good for second place in the standings, after losing three out of four contests at MVC leader Dallas Baptist this past weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.