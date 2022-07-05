COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LaRavia scores 13 in NBA Summer League debut

Former Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday as Memphis defeated Philadelphia 103-99 on Tuesday.
LaRavia, taken 19th overall in June’s NBA Draft, played 24 minutes for the Grizzlies, scoring 13 points. LaRavia, who played at ISU from 2019-21, was 4 of 9 from the field — all of his makes coming from beyond the 3-point arc. LaRavia was 4-for-7 from long range.
LaRavia also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals and a blocked shot.
Memphis continues Summer League play in Utah as it plays Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
I I I
In other basketball news:
• Putz added to basketball staff — Indiana State head basketball coach Josh Schertz announced the addition of Brett Putz to his coaching staff as a special assistant. Putz comes to Indiana State after two years as head coach at Des Moines Area Community College where he led the Bears to a 49-13 record, a NJCAA DII National Championship in 2020-21, and a third-place finish during the 2021-22 season.
“I couldn’t be happier to add Brett to our staff. When hiring coaches, I have always tried to look for people that are intelligent, hardworking and have the highest levels of integrity,” Schertz said in a university statement. “Brett checks all those boxes and more as he is already a National Championship winning head coach and a National Coach of the Year honoree. I look forward to working alongside Brett and the rest of our staff this coming season.”
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to work at a program like Indiana State, with such a rich history in its men’s basketball program,” Putz noted. “My wife and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Terre Haute community.”
In his first season, Putz led the Bears to a record of 21-5 and a conference record of 17-4. That included an ICCAC Championship, Region XI-A Championship, a North Central-A District Championship, and brought home the school’s first National Championship. He continued that success into 2021-22 when he helped the Bears to a 28-8 overall record that culminated with a third-place finish in the NJCAA Tournament.
Current ISU guard Zach Hobbs played on that DMACC team.
Along with leading the Bears to those team honors, Putz was named ICCAC Coach of the Year, NJCAA National Coach of the Year, NJCAA National Tournament Coach of the Tournament, and NABC Two-Year College Coach of the Year.
Swimming
• ISU recognized — The Indiana State Swimming & Diving team earned the CSCAA Scholar All-America team for the Spring 2022 semester as recognized by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.
To earn the team honor, teams were required to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the Fall Semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.
The Sycamores were among 731 teams from 441 institutions to be recognized by the organization with all eight Missouri Valley Conference women’s swimming and diving teams earning the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.