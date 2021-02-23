Indiana State baseball’s Tyler Grauer was named to the initial watch list for the 16th annual Stopper of the Year Award, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced.
Grauer is one of 45 players, including one of two from the Missouri Valley Conference, on the initial list for the award, which is presented annually to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball. Illinois State’s Derek Salata was the lone MVC reliever named to the list alongside Grauer.
A Shawnee, Kan. native, Grauer also earned Preseason All-American honors from the NCBWA (First Team) and D1Baseball.com (Third Team) as well as Preseason All-MVC accolades.
Grauer appeared in seven games out of the bullpen during the 2020 season and recorded a team best five saves. The lefty finished the year with a 1.59 ERA over 11.1 innings with an 0-1 record.
One of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in the nation, Grauer sat down 23 batters on strikeouts while issuing just one walk on the year. He held the opposition to a .239 average against.
The redshirt senior saw action during opening weekend against Pittsburgh, throwing two innings and allowing four runs.
The Sycamores will travel to SEC opponent Tennessee this weekend for a four-game series with the Volunteers.
Basketball
• Arch Madness Saturday schedule change — The Missouri Valley Conference has announced a change in start times for the semifinals of the 2021 State Farm MVC Tournament, which begins with opening round games on March 4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
In collaboration and cooperation with CBS Sports, the Conference has announced that Saturday semifinal games on March 6 will now be played at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Both games will air on CBS Sports Network. Originally, the semifinals were to start at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Central. The MVC championship game on CBS Sports will remain at 2:10 p.m. Eastern on March 7.
• HCAC tournament revised — The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team will travel to Transylvania University in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Quarterfinal Round action on March 3, under a revised HCAC Tournament bracket released on Monday.
Rose-Hulman will enter the HCAC Tournament with a 10-2 record. Transylvania finished with a 7-3 record against NCAA Division III competition and also played five Division I opponents for an overall record of 7-8.
Additional information and a full game preview will be posted in the coming days.
HCAC Tournament
First round
Saturday, Feb. 27
(9) Earlham at (8) Anderson - 1 pm
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 3
Anderson/Earlham Winner at (1) Manchester, TBA
(5) Franklin at (4) Bluffton, TBA
(7) Rose-Hulman at (2) Transylvania, TBA
(6) Defiance at (3) Hanover, TBA
Semifinals, March 6 or March 7
Championship game, March 10
Tennis
• RHIT's Goldman honored — Rose-Hulman freshman Taylor Goldman has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week for her efforts in last Saturday's matchup with perennial power DePauw.
Goldman picked up a 7-6, 6-4 victory at the No. 2 singles flight to help the Fightin' Engineers earn one of their two points in a 7-2 loss to the Tigers. Goldman joined Hannah Snider as a singles winner, helping Rose-Hulman tie the most match wins earned in 16 meetings against DePauw.
The computer science major has a 2-0 record in singles play and also has one doubles victory so far in the 2020-21 season.
Goldman and the Engineers stand 0-1 on the season and return to action with the HCAC opener at Manchester on March 20.
Swimming
• Brown wins HCAC honor — Rose-Hulman junior Jared Brown won two individual and two relay events to help the Engineers narrowly defeat Wabash on Saturday and earn Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week honors.
Brown won both sprint freestyle events, capturing the 50-freestyle in 21.47 seconds and the 100-freestyle in 47.88 seconds. The mechanical engineering major was also part of two winning relay teams, helping the Fightin' Engineers win both the 200-medley (1:36.23) and 400-freestyle (3:10.28) relays.
The four event victories helped Rose-Hulman pick up a tight 163-137 win over Wabash College at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. Rose-Hulman entered the meet ranked No. 7 among teams performing this season by CollegeSwimming.com, while Wabash had the No. 16 ranking.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships from March 5-7. The Vigo County Aquatic Center will serve as the site for the 3-day conference championship event.
