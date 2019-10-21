COLLEGE REPORT: The report returns to the Tribune-Star

From the fall of 2003 through April 2016, Joey Bennett wrote the popular "College Report" column several times a year for the Tribune-Star sports section.
Its primary purpose was to provide updates on Wabash Valley athletes who took their talents beyond high school and into the college ranks. The column was particularly useful for keeping tabs on athletes who chose colleges hundreds of miles away from their hometowns.
Joey hasn't been with the Tribune-Star for a while now. But when I was asked recently to bring back the College Report, he was kind enough to offer a few suggestions.
I started by asking as many Valley high school athletic directors as time permitted to submit names of all their graduates who are playing a sport somewhere in college. You'll find a lengthy list of their answers at the end of today's column.
One of the fall highlights so far appears to be Terre Haute North High School graduate Chloe Mason, who on Monday was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Week.
According to the ISU news release, Mason earned her 11th and 12th double-doubles of the 2019 campaign over the weekend against Missouri State and Southern Illinois. She tallied a total of 55 assists and 36 digs between Friday and Saturday to help lead the team to its first true road win of the season over SIU on Saturday evening.
The setter started her weekend with a 23-assist, 16-dig performance at Missouri State where she also earned three kills on .400 hitting. She looked even stronger Saturday evening, recording 32 assists and 20 digs against the Salukis.
The rest of the list is below. Feel free to email in case I accidentally omitted your son or daughter. Believe me, I have no desire to publicize your next-door neighbor's kid over yours. Mistakes happen. And we've got a lot of young athletes doing great things around the country, so forgive me if I miss a few on my first list.
