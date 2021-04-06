Cobie Barnes heads to John A. Logan College

Another former member of the Indiana State men's basketball team has found a new home.
THE LOGAN WAY!!! pic.twitter.com/eoC7rufM8F— Cobe (@Cobie_barnes20) April 6, 2021
Sophomore Cobie Barnes announced on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon that he is headed to John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, to play basketball. The Volunteers play at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I level in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.
Barnes, a 6-foot 6-inch guard out of Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, did not start any games for the Sycamores in the 2020-21 season. But he saw action in 24, averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
Barnes, along with several other ISU players, placed their names in the NCAA transfer portal last month after former coach Greg Lansing's contract was not renewed. Indiana State recently hired Josh Schertz as its new head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.