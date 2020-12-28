After an 18-point loss to Drake on Sunday, Indiana State's men's basketball was worried about big-picture issues — lack of defense, attentiveness and indifferent approach against one of the Missouri Valley Conference's best teams.
In the Monday rematch, ISU erased many of its big-picture problems. Defense was far better, thanks to better minds being paid to the scouting report, and there was no question of effort.
The devil, for the Sycamores, was in the details of making the right plays at winning time. Drake made more of them and their poise in the crunch proved decisive in a 73-66 victory.
"We played our butts off, but towards the end? They got more loose balls than we did," ISU guard Cooper Neese said. "It's a journey and you take it one game at a time. We can't be too high or low. We have to learn from it, knock down the little mistakes, and we can compete with the best."
ISU (3-4, 0-2) was booted by a 20-point effort from Jake LaRavia and 18 points from Cooper Neese, who rode a hot first-half hand. ISU's defense wasn't lockdown, but it wasn't matador defense either. Drake shot 47.2% and were 4 of 16 from 3-point range.
"I knew we'd respond and compete at a much-higher level, but we lost a little poise. The biggest thing was points off turnovers. They had 27 points [off turnovers]," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Drake's big advantage was having experience at the point guard spot. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 21 points and six assists before he hurt his left ankle late in the contest. He was the X-factor for the Bulldogs as he taught ISU freshman point guard Julian Larry some veteran lessons.
After the game, a limping Penn gave words of encouragement to Larry as the freshman worked on his craft on the Hulman Center hardwood.
"It speaks volumes about Roman. He's a tremendous basketball player and a great kid. He knows and respects Julian because of how hard he plays. Roman Penn, four years ago, wasn't how he was now. I think he might see some of himself in where Julian is now. Julian will get there," Lansing said.
After a Sunday second half that was depressing from ISU's point of view, Monday's was electric. There were five lead changes and nine ties. It was a one-possession game going into the final two minutes.
ISU did some grunt work to get that far. LaRavia was plagued with foul trouble, picking his third foul early in the half on a foul at the timeline and his fourth with 12:11 on attempted posterization of a Drake defender on a breakaway. Neese, who was red-hot in the first half, also sat for part of the second half after an early third foul.
"I got into foul trouble. It's something that can't happen," LaRavia said.
Despite all of that, it was 59-58 with 2:38 left. That's when Drake was given an inch and took a mile.
Joseph Yesufu made a pair of free throws at 2:07 to make it 61-58. Neese missed a 3-point shot and then center Darnell Brodie converted a tough hook shot at 1:21 to make it 63-58. Tobias Howard Jr. turned the ball over on ISU's next possession and fouled Shanquan Hemphill in the process. Hemphill made both free throws, and suddently, Drake led 65-58 in the span of just over a minute. ISU would get no closer than four the rest of the way.
"In league play? It's going to come down to five, six or seven points. At the end? You have to be the one standing. Tonight we were able to do that," Drake coach Darien DeVries said. "We made a couple of plays late and got to the rim a little bit."
The first half demonstrated ISU was not the pushover it looked to be on Sunday. Buoyed by a much-more active bench and crowd of family members, ISU played with far more intensity than it did on Sunday. It was demonstrated most in a much-improved will to make stops.
Drake (11-0, 2-0) didn’t score on four of its first five possessions. ISU didn’t score much either, but after allowing Drake to do whatever it wanted on Sunday? This was an important step.
The other thing early trend that held up? Neese was hotter than a pistol. He scored ISU’s first five points. Drake would lead 8-5 early, but Neese would be heard from again.
ISU caught up and a Neese 3-pointer at 6:23 ended a series in which the lead changed hands seven times with three ties.
Neese kept firing … and didn’t miss. The junior was 6-for-6 in the first half, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Neese was also engaged defensively. Drake’s D.J. Wilkins, who scored at will on Sunday, was held in-check in the first half.
"It was ready to go. Yesterday? We got punked and I got punked with who I was guarding. It was a new day. I took the challenge to guard a great player. I feel like I succeeded a bit at it, but we came up short as a team," Neese said.
A second foul at the 4:33 mark compelled Neese to sit, but ISU had the lead on the strength of his 16-point outburst.
His teammates picked him up. ISU’s lead peaked at 27-18 on a Howard 3-point bucket. Drake closed the gap to 29-25 at halftime, but ISU had recovered some of the defensive stopping power and swagger missing from the first meeting.
ISU next goes on the road for a two-game set at Missouri State. The first game is Saturday at 6 p.m.
