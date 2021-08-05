Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
Clinkscales will serve the remaining appointment of former MVC Associate Commissioner Greg Walter with his duties beginning immediately.
“I am grateful for the Missouri Valley Conference selecting me to serve out Greg Walter’s term on this committee,” Clinkscales said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in serving our membership by providing a competitive and memorable championship experience for our student athletes, coaches and fans.”
Clinkscales played collegiate baseball at Purdue before being selected in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He played three seasons in the Royals minor league organization before injuries derailed his playing career.
He parlayed his connections into a position with the Atlanta Braves as an area scouting supervisor (1997-99). He later was the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' assistant director of scouting (1999-2001) and returned to the Braves as an area scouting supervisor (2001-05) before being promoted to the position of professional scout. He left the professional ranks in 2006 and served as an assistant baseball coach at Notre Dame from 2006-09, where he was the pitching coach and assisted in recruiting.
In the Spring of 2019, Clinkscales was named to the NCAA Division I Nominating Committee to a four-year term that will conclude in 2023. The Nominating Committee facilitates the process to appoint representatives to all Division I council committees (non-council positions), all Division I committees (e.g., sports committees) and Division I vacancies on association-wide committees.
The NCAA Nominating Committee consists of 12 persons including four members from the Football Subdivision, four members from the Football Championship Subdivision and four members from the Division I Subdivision. Clinkscales also served as the chair of the NCAA Committee on Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.