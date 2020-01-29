If the second half of the Indiana State-Drake men’s basketball game was music? It would have been grunge.
Grunge had its place, it played a role in an ISU comeback from a halftime deficit, but with the game bogged down in the last half of the second half? Something prettier was called for.
Christian Williams changed the tune to something smoother.
The senior received a feed from Jordan Barnes – who had drawn Drake’s defense into the lane – with 2.7 seconds left. Williams sailed down the right side of the lane with the last seconds of regulation ticking off. He deftly avoided Drake center Liam Robbins and swingman Anthony Murphy and swooped in a buzzer-beating layup at the gun to give ISU a dramatic 58-56 victory in front of 3,414 at Hulman Center.
“The ball wasn’t bouncing our way. It was kind of ugly early, but we didn’t give up. The kind of team we had in the past? We’d give up a bit when things weren’t going our way. This year? We have the mentality to fight back. So that was really nice to see tonight,” Williams said.
The play was exactly what ISU wanted – and the Sycamores reveled in a plan that came together just as they hoped it would.
“K-Rich [ISU assistant coach Kareem Richardson] had a great little idea with a little pitch-back. We got Christian coming down [the lane]. J.B. made a great play with two guys collapsing on him. Christian made a great play around a seven-footer,” said ISU coach Greg Lansing, who explained that the design was for Barnes to go right at Williams’ man.
Williams, who started his third-straight game, has had high and low moments as a Sycamore after he transferred from Iowa. Injuries to his hips have slowed him and he’s had to manage the injuries throughout his time at ISU. So to have his number called with the game on the line? It obviously felt good.
“It feels good, especially coach having confidence to give me the ball late. Hitting the shot feels great. We fought hard down the stretch and we needed that win,” said Williams, who said his last game-winner was his sophomore year of high school.
Barnes had his role in the play too. He drew Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins away from the ball. It left a wide-open gap for Williams to exploit.
“It worked out just how we planned it. Execution was a big part of it. To finish the game like that feels good,” Barnes said.
Barnes led ISU with 16 points and four assists. Robbins and Jonah Jackson co-led the Bulldogs with 12 points each.
ISU (12-8, 5-4) was in a position to win in the first place after it made significant defensive improvement in the second half. Drake led by one at halftime and shot 54.5 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Sycamores clamped down with far more authority in the second half. Drake shot in the 30s as far as percentage was concerned for most of the second half and ended up shooting 40 percent in the final 20 minutes.
That was the grunge part of the contest that served the Sycamores well.
“That defense has to be a constant in this league. The best teams finish at the top are the ones who really guard consistently for 40 minutes. We weren’t great in the first half, but in the second half, we were pretty hard on them,” Lansing said.
ISU’s best stretch of defense came in a 13-0 run that put the Sycamores in front to stay. Drake (15-7, 5-4) had five turnovers in the first six minutes of the second half. Barnes scored seven points in ISU’s surge with the grit provided by Jake LaRavia, whose activity on the glass (nine rebounds) ensured that Drake was on its heels.
“I thought defensively they were really aggressive. They got into us a bit. Got us on our heels. They did a nice job of taking us out of our stuff. I thought it was the biggest difference in the second half. They played extremely hard defensively in the second half,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said.
ISU’s peak lead was 45-37 at the end of the 13-0 run. From that point, it was a terse defensive struggle in which neither team could get untracked.
Drake pulled closer when the estimable Robbins re-entered the game. He scored seven straight at one point and made the Bulldogs’ packline defense far stronger. Drake got its deficit down to a single-possession four times before a Murphy 3-pointer with 34 seconds left tied it.
Before Williams’ shot, came a key stop. ISU defended the Bulldogs well on their final possession and forced Penn to take an off-balance baseline jumper with 6.9 seconds left. That set up ISU’s final possession.
The first half wasn’t as pleasant for the Sycamores. Drake led 13-5 in the early going and led by as much as nine. ISU closed the half with a 5-0 run to pull within one at the break.
ISU next travels to Missouri State. The Sycamores haven’t won in Springfield since 2012.
