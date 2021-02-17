Indiana State's baseball team begins its season on Friday in sunny Port Charlotte, Fla. when it begins a series with the University of Pittsburgh.
The return of baseball always brings to mind sunny skies, warm temperatures and the relaxed vibe of going to a ballgame. In our current climate, it's also a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't completed ruined our collective experience and that the return of baseball and the rest of the spring sports might bring a growing sense of normalcy.
Maybe, but while the return of ISU baseball is a welcome development, the 2021 season will be far from normal.
ISU will only play 12 home games over three home series, and not at all until April 16. This is a product of it being the "odd" year in which the Sycamores are on the road for four series and at home for three, but also a side-effect of COVID-19 scheduling.
There will be no standalone mid-week games this season. Several conferences, including the Big Ten — the league ISU plays a significant amount of non-conference games against — isn't playing out of conference this season. That's sapped up scheduling opportunities.
Finally, when ISU does play its Missouri Valley Conference schedule, it will be a temporary return to a four-game series format, last used in 2004. Back then, pitch counts and arm wear wasn't as big of a consideration as it is in 2021, so while the loss of mid-week games will help, all MVC teams will have to adjust their pitching plans to take into account the weekend burst of games.
All of the above, plus the day-to-day battles against COVID-19, have been ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs' challenge. Yet, given that baseball was one of the three ISU spring sports that were interrupted and not resumed in March 2020, they're also pleased to get back to work.
"I don't think there's any question that anyone's itching to get back to it, but I think everyone's a little bit gun shy too. Asking themselves, 'is this really going to happen?' I think once we get out and going we'll be fine," Hannahs said.
The first thing fans will notice is the schedule. Twenty-four games will be played before ISU's home opener against Valparaiso on April 16, nearly all of them in the Deep South. Every conference has approached COVID-19 differently and the Big Ten's decision to stay in-house had an adverse affect on the Sycamores' schedule. As it has been in other sports, there could be games scheduled down the line that aren't on the current slate.
"The Big Ten going out really affected our schedule. We lost a couple of home series and trying to pick things up was really hard," Hannahss said. "We picked up some away weekends to get games in. It was either play on the road or not play at all. It's going to be fluid trying to fill in pieces and getting games when we can get them."
The games themselves will also be unrecognizable compared to seasons' past. While the game on-the-field is relatively COVID-19 friendly given the distances between players, the off-field situation is anything but. Dugouts and bullpens will no longer confine the participants.
"What you're going to see is that the dugout won't be the traditional boundary. You'll see benches stretched down the lines to keep guys separated. We're going to be spread out quite a bit," Hannahs said.
Then there's the pitching. Four-game series present a challenge and with COVID-19 changes to the times players arrived on-campus as well as the protocols needed to get players into a COVID-19-safe situation, the time a team would normally get to work together hasn't been normal. It's always a challenge to get arms limbered up to start a season, but in 2021, it will be acute.
ISU won't play a four-game series until early-April, but it will still present a major hurdle.
"It's back to four over three days, that really becomes a challenge. What we're doing to start the year is piggyback guys like they do in summer ball. You'll have a starter and a guy behind him who will throw a similar amount of pitches," Hannahs explained.
And all of the above also affects roles. All teams will have to put more pitchers into the mix for a starting role, or, the pitchers who goes long after the starter is removed. ISU has 25 arms on its current roster. In a normal season, many of those players would be redshirted or used sparingly, but it will be all-hands-on-deck in 2021.
"You're going to get six to eight guys ready and then settle in on your rotation. Usually you're at five guys getting ready to pick out three," Hannahs said.
The make-up of the Sycamores themselves would suggest they have a lot to offer. ISU was picked fourth in the preseason MVC coaches' poll. Pitchers Tristan Weaver (a starter) and Tyler Grauer (a reliever) were chosen first team All-MVC. Dallas Baptist were tabbed as favorites. Illinois State and Missouri State were also picked ahead of the Sycamores.
In addition, every single everyday starter from ISU's last game played in 2020 is back — shortstop Jordan Schaffer, first baseman Miguel Rivera, second baseman Brian Fuentes, center fielder Sean Ross, catchers Max Wright (the only everyday starter left from the 2019 team, who DH'd in 2020 due to injury) and Grant Magill, third baseman Diego Gines, left fielder Ellison Hanna II, right fielder Dominic Cusamano. So are two of the three starting pitchers — Weaver and Cam Edmonson. The only significant piece missing from the 2020 team is starting pitcher Collin Liberatore.
Hannahs likes having these players back, but he cautions that they're still inexperienced. ISU 2019 NCAA regional participants were senior-heavy, and though ISU (8-6 in 2020) was playing well after a slow start at the time of its pause, the 2020 team was very inexperienced. The jury is out as to whether a year together means these Sycamores have gained enough experience when the MVC games start piling up.
"It's really good to have those guys back and it's good they got to play 14-15 games. The downfall was that we were just edging towards conference where scouting is at a whole different level. They really needed to go through that," Hannahs said.
Still, having two of three starters and experienced relievers like Grauer, Geremy Guerrerro, Connor Cline, Jake Ridgway, Zach Frey and Austin Cross can't be a bad thing, right? The ever-cautious Hannahs sounded a warning for those who think ISU will have an advantage over its peers.
"Our pitching looks a little better than it has because we got some guys back, but so has everyone else. That's the thing I have to try to get guys to understand," said Hannahs, who cited the year of eligibility all 2020 players gained due to the pandemic as well as the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft only containing five rounds, meaning a lot of players are back who wouldn't otherwise be.
It will be a season like no other and while the Sycamores will try to conquer what's within its control on the field, the primary battle will still be waged off of it so long as COVID-19 maintains community spread. Every game and every bus ride has the threat of infection that could cause the season to be paused.
"The biggest challenge is getting everyone healthy, through the protocols, and getting them game-ready," Hannahs said.
