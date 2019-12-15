When not running up and down a basketball court, Del'Janae Williams really likes eating meat.
Red meat, to be specific.
The 5-foot-8 Indiana State freshman guard, whose nicknames are "Burger" and "Cheeseburger," said her favorite Terre Haute restaurant is Texas Roadhouse when she and her teammates go out to eat.
"She got her nickname because she loved burgers as a youngster," ISU women's coach Vicki Hall explained. "I call her 'Cheeseburger' sometimes because she loves to smile too.
"I had recruited 'Burger' for probably three or four years starting when I was at Toledo [as an assistant coach]. I always loved her game. I've watched her since she was a seventh- or eighth-grader. I knew she could be great. When I got the head-coaching job at Indiana State [prior to the 2018-19 season], I gave her a call and she was interested in coming. ... I was ecstatic."
"I've known coach Hall for a while," Williams acknowledged. "And when I visited the [ISU] campus, it wasn't too big and it was a family-like environment."
So how is everything going since Williams arrived with 13 other newcomers to form the only entirely new roster in all of 2019-20 NCAA Division I women's basketball?
So far, so good.
Through eight starts, Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
"I think she's done a tremendous job for us," Hall said. "As a freshman, she's starting. She does a great job defensively. She's long. She gets all kinds of deflections. She can play really great on-ball defense. She's working on her off-ball defense to get better and better. But as a freshman, I think she's done a very good job."
Hall likes what she's seen from Williams on the offensive end as well.
"She can flat-out score it in a couple different ways," the Sycamores' coach pointed out. "But I think she loves the long ball and she definitely can get to the rim. We're working with her on her pull-up game, just so she can be really hard to stop.
"She's a good kid and plays both ends of the floor ... a good teammate."
All in all, Williams symbolizes the type of player Hall wanted when she decided to mold her own program at ISU.
"She's always loved basketball," Hall said. "She has a wonderful family. She kinda followed in [her sisters'] footsteps. I'm so excited that she's part of our program."
As a teenager, Williams was a standout at Detroit's Martin Luther King Jr. High School, where she led her team to back-to-back city championships as a freshman and sophomore. Her two older sisters — Delniqua and Janae Williams — previously played at the same high school.
Nowadays, Williams' parents come to almost every ISU game, even on the road. "It's about a six-hour drive for them to get here [to Hulman Center] for our home games," Hall noted.
Averaging 29.3 minutes of action per outing, Williams appreciates getting a chance to play so much in front of her family right off the bat.
"[The new roster] gives everybody a fresh start," Williams assessed. "It gives everybody an opportunity to compete and not just expect, 'OK, I'm sitting on the bench because I'm a freshman.' It just takes time for everybody to get used to each other. But with the people that [Hall] chose, it's not bad because everyone was willing to meet each other and get used to each other."
"I think this has been a learning experience for our entire team," Hall said. "We're 2-7 right now and nobody wants to be 2-7. But at the same time, I think this group is learning what it takes to be that winning type of team. I think we have the components to get there. I think we're figuring out how important experience truly is.
"We're learning a lot about basketball. Our staff is teaching about it all the time. Every moment of practice, we're teaching, because we're expanding our basketball IQ as a group. And as we go from day to day, week to week and month to month, I think you can see that there is improvement. This is where I want our young group to just stick with it and time will help us get better. ... It's a process. It's just a matter of, how quickly are we going to do it?"
Hall estimated that freshmen usually require a full season to become acclimated to Division I basketball, but she's hoping her eight freshmen — yes, eight — will learn a little quicker.
"Every game, we're learning about each other even more and learning from our mistakes," stressed Williams, a sports medicine major who wants to be an athletic trainer someday. "So we're just continuing to build off each game."
And when the eight freshmen and six transfers hang out away from the court, they don't always meet to eat meat. They also go to movies and shop together.
"At first, Burger is a little bit quiet," Hall said. "She's a little shy. But once you get to know her, she's actually kind of a comedian and can be outspoken. She's funny, but you just gotta get to know her."
Gathering at the apartments of the older players is another pastime of Williams and her teammates.
"We had a Thanksgiving feast for ourselves," she recalled. "We had turkey and ham."
Hey, turkey and ham aren't red meats.
Anyway, you can bet plenty of basketball was discussed during that meal. Williams wouldn't want it any other way.
Conversations probably included the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference portion of the Sycamores' schedule, which Williams admits she knew little about before choosing ISU as her college.
"It's going to be good competition," she predicted. "I think we can compete in it. ... We can win it. We can win it. We have the potential to win it. We'll just have to play as a team and never give up."
