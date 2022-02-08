The Indiana State women's basketball team may not sit atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings, but the fifth-place Sycamores are competitive every game — something which can't be said for the previous two seasons that Del'Janae Williams was on the roster.
A 5-foot-8 junior guard from Detroit, Williams leads ISU in scoring among active players with an average of 13.7 points per game this season. Since previous leading scorer Adrian Folks went down with an injury in November, Williams has tallied more than 20 points five times, including a career-high 27 points in an 83-63 victory over Bradley last Friday.
Heading into Wednesday's home game against Southern Illinois (6 p.m. at Hulman Center), Indiana State is 10-10 overall and 5-4 in the MVC under first-year coach Chad Killinger. In each of the previous two seasons, the Sycamores won five games OVERALL.
"It wasn't really frustrating," Williams replied when asked about her first two seasons as a Sycamore. "It was just learning. We all go through something. When COVID-19 hit [in March 2020], it was very different. No one was really prepared for that, so it was kinda awkward that year.
"We just continued to grow individually and as a team to get better on and off the court."
When Killinger was hired to replace previous coach Vicki Hall in April 2021, Williams admitted she was not familiar with him. But the player who goes by the nickname "Burger" was willing to give Killinger a chance.
And she's glad she did.
"I was excited," she told the Tribune-Star. "I'm always excited for new coaching staffs and learning from more people with different experiences. I've been through a lot of coaches [including before college] and I love them all."
Specifically, Williams said, Killinger's energy appealed to her. "He was excited to be here," she recalled.
Coincidentally, the energy of Williams was one of the reasons for Killinger's excitement.
"She's done a great job for us," he emphasized. "I think she's starting to tap in to how good of a player she can be. She can contribute in so many different ways. . . . She's a very talented kid. She really competes and wants to win. Some of her best basketball is still ahead of her."
Williams considers her role to be a team leader, whether that be by encouraging her teammates or by finding open teammates for baskets during games/practices.
"I think she leads in different ways," Killinger assessed. "I think she leads with her competitiveness and her work ethic."
Williams also enjoys being part of Killinger's tenacious defense, which is evident by the 2.3 steals per game she averages (second in the MVC). Teammates Marie Hunter (2.2), Anna McKendree (1.7) and Caitlin Anderson (1.7) rank fourth, sixth and eighth in the conference in that same category.
"I love defense, honestly," Williams said with a chuckle. "That's my favorite part of the game. I'm very competitive."
Williams is so competitive, in fact, that a few of her teammates named her the best bowler on the squad after they got together for preseason bonding at Terre Haute alleys. She acknowledged that's fairly good at bowling because her parents competed in a league and she usually hung out with them as a youngster. She's not sure of her career-high game, but she knows it's above 200.
Back to basketball, Killinger mentioned Williams' "length" — meaning how long her arms are compared to her 5-8 frame — as one reason she's so good at defending.
"She understands the game," he added. "She's got a really high basketball IQ. She does a really good job on the ball, but also off the ball. A lot of times these days, kids are either good on-ball defenders or good off-ball defenders. Rarely are they good at both.
"But she's a kid who can guard off the ball and get deflections and create some turnovers."
Despite ISU's improved records, this has not been an easy season for the Sycamores, who have dealt with their fair share (or maybe more than their fair share) of COVID issues and injuries, including likely season-enders to Folks, Hattie Westerfeld and Sommer Pitzer.
Although Williams misses having those teammates on the court with her, she stressed that she and the rest of her mates are dealing with the "small roster" situation the best they can.
"We have to keep fighting through adversity and play for our teammates always," she insisted. "We don't complain and stuff. We just get it done. We just want to win, so we're going to be here every day [if healthy]."
"I think she's showing what a complete player she can be," Killinger said of Williams.
Asked about further improvements that the Sycamores need to make to finish among the MVC's upper echelon of teams, Williams answered: "There are always possessions that we should value more. We just have to cut down on our mistakes and talk to each other more."
"Burger" also left no doubt about what her goal is for the team . . . not just for her senior year, but this season.
"We're definitely here to win the [MVC] championship," she said without hesitation. "That's the goal."
• • •
• Salukis up next — Southern Illinois, coached by Cindy Stein, will enter Wednesday's matchup with records of 12-7 overall and 7-2 in the MVC. The Salukis had been in first place, but a 53-52 loss Sunday at Missouri State knocked them down a few notches.
Illinois State (9-2) and Northern Iowa (8-2) are the only squads above SIU in the conference standings. Meanwhile, Missouri State (7-3) sits between SIU and Indiana State.
Southern Illinois has the first- and third-leading scorers in the MVC in 5-11 grad-student guard Makenzie Silvey (16.6 ppg) and 6-1 grad-student forward Abby Brockmeyer (15.9 ppg) respectively. Brockmeyer tops the conference in rebounding with 10.1 boards per outing.
The Sycamores are coming off a 72-64 loss at Illinois State on Sunday. Natalia Lalic paced Indiana State with 18 points, while Williams and Hunter added 14 and 10 respectively that day. Williams also dished out six assists.
Wednesday's game was originally slated for Jan. 27, but it was postponed because of COVID issues at the time.
