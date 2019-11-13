Bring on the Leathernecks, Sycamores say

They played their first Division I women's college basketball game in historic Allen Fieldhouse, and they followed that up with a victory on the road.
So if they can survive the bus ride across central Illinois to Macomb on Thursday, the Indiana State women should be ready to go when they face Western Illinois at 6:30 p.m. EST in a third nonconference road game.
ISU lost a competitive 84-72 game at Kansas, the first Division I game for the new players, a week ago. On Sunday, although some shots that could have iced the game earlier didn't fall, the Sycamores withstood a determined comeback by host Eastern Illinois and came away with a 59-57 win.
On Thursday, they'll face a team with a 2-1 record. The Leathernecks' wins were over Culver-Stockton and Illinois-Springfield, but their loss was an eight-point decision at Missouri. Western was 12-18 last season.
Expect coach Vicki Hall's youngsters to be ready to play. They are not likely to be intimidated.
"They're kind of like how I am," the coach said earlier this week, "and I'm excited that I have players like that — passionate about what they're doing. They enjoy playing, and they enjoy competing."
Still almost three weeks away from making their Hulman Center debut in front of their home fans — although a good number of those fans made the trip to Charleston, Ill., on Sunday — the Sycamores have used 10 players in each of the first two games. There could be 12 before long; two are considering taking a redshirt year, but two others are "day to day," Hall said, with injuries.
The starting lineup at Eastern included 6-foot-1 junior Jamyra McChristine and 6-4 freshman Hattie Westerfeld along with three guards: 5-8 junior LeAndra Echi, 5-7 junior Marie Hunter and 5-8 freshman Del'Janae Williams.
The second half began with a slightly different lineup, so Thursday's starters could be different. Coming off the bench Sunday were 5-5 freshman Sommer Pitzer, who led the team in scoring with 13 points; 5-6 freshman Kaitlin Anderson; 5-9 freshman Jasmine Elder; 6-3 sophomore Pearl Dean; and 6-4 freshman Alyssa Robben. The two injured players expected back soon are both forwards — 5-11 junior Cece Mayor and 6-0 freshman Adrian Folks — but Echi had a game-high 12 rebounds as the three-guard lineup dominated Eastern on the boards.
"They want to win, and they don't care who gets the glory," Hall said. "Everybody on this team is important."
Western Illinois has had some impressive numbers from 5-8 senior guard Olivia Kaufmann (21.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.5 spg), an all-Summit League second-team selection a year ago; 5-10 senior Annabel Graettinger (17.5 ppg), who formerly played at South Dakota State; and 6-2 sophomore Evan Zars (14.5 rpg), a transfer from Saint Louis. The Leathernecks are expected to start four players at least 5-10.
"They pretty much play all zone [defense]," Hall said of the Leathernecks, "and that's hard for our kids. They're just learning new stuff, and sometimes we struggle in execution. But we try to put our best foot forward."
Thursday's game will be broadcast on WIBQ-FM 97.9.
