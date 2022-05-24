Blackwell joins ISU's women's basketball team

Indiana State's women's basketball team has added another transfer as the Sycamores continue build their guard depth.
Indiana State head women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced the addition of guard Alona Blackwell to the program Tuesday morning.
“Alona will give us more versatility on the perimeter, both offensively and defensively,” Killinger said in an ISU press release. “Her size and ability to shoot the three fit needs that we were definitely trying to address. She’s had previous success in college and we’re looking forward to working with her and helping her get back to playing at a high level.
Blackwell joins the Sycamores after spending the past three seasons at Oakland, where she appeared in 72 games, including 38 starts. She averaged eight points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring in double-figures 27 times during her three seasons.
Blackwell appeared in 18 games last season for Oakland, making five starts and averaging 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 17 points and five rebounds in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring the last five points in the game to help the Golden Grizzlies overcome a late deficit. Blackwell also had 11 points in wins over UIC and Detroit Mercy, while knocking down multiple 3-pointers in each of her three double-figure scoring games of the season.
The 2020-21 season saw Blackwell put up career-best numbers for the Golden Grizzlies, as she finished second on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game and third in the Horizon League with 1.8 3-pointers per contest while starting 23 of Oakland’s 24 games. She also added career-bests of 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Oakland, while helping lead the Golden Grizzlies to a 12-8 mark in Horizon League play.
Blackwell had 12 games with double-digit points, including a pair of 20-point games. She scored a career-high 24 points against Cleveland State and had 22 points against Toledo. Blackwell also had a stretch of five straight games with double-figure scoring to begin the month of January, making multiple 3-pointers in all five of those games. She grabbed a career-high seven rebounds in a win over Youngstown State and finished the season with five or more rebounds in seven different games.
Blackwell is one of three transfers Killinger has brought into the program. Nicholls State guard Chelsea Cain and Austin Peay guard Ella Sawyer were earlier additions with Division I experience. Guard Bella Finnegan and center Lily Niebuhr also join as true freshmen.
Blackwell becomes the third Michigan native on the Sycamores’ 2022-23 roster, joining Adrian Folks (Southgate) and Del’Janae Williams (Detroit).
