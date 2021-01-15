Indiana State women’s basketball team fell to Drake on Friday evening following an offensive barrage by the Bulldogs in the second quarter of the game.
Drake claimed the 90-40 victory after using a 26-3 second-quarter run (36-6 overall) to pull away from ISU to improve to 6-6 (4-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference) on the year. The Sycamores fell to 4-6 (1-4).
Marie Hunter was the lone Sycamore in double figures, contributing 10 points. Adrian Folks and Jamyra McChristine led the ISU rebounding effort with seven and six, respectively.
Drake was led by Maddie Monahan with 17 points while Grace Berg and Maggie Bair each had 16 points.
The Bulldogs shot 35-of-64 (54.7%) from the field while the Sycamores struggled, making just 16-of-69 (23.2%).
The Sycamores will get another chance at the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.
