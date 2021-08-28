Indiana State has waited 644 days to play football. Fair to say a wait that long deserves a winning reward.
The Sycamores were able to do accomplish that mission, though not without difficulty. ISU's big second half plays provided just enough of a margin to hold off Eastern Illinois's more consistent smaller gains as the Sycamores earned a 26-21 triumph on a muggy night at Memorial Stadium.
Those big plays were delivered by a pair of ISU Michaels. On the fourth play of the second half, wildcat quarterback Michael Haupert scampered 44 yards for a touchdown to put the Sycamores up 10. Later, after EIU had closed the gap to three, safety Michael Thomas picked off a deflected ball and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with 13:16 left in the game.
Between those two plays, ISU was often under pressure. The Panthers outgained the Sycamores 378-245 in total offense as EIU quarterback Otto Kuhns improvised his way to 253 passing yards despite decent pressure from ISU's front line. ISU's offense stagnated after a good start. The Sycamores were just 3 of 14 on third down, including several short third downs that were left on the field. Defensively, ISU had five pass interference penalties, two of them keeping EIU scoring drives alive.
ISU (1-0) came out of the gates the way they hoped. The Panthers were driven backwards on the opening drive of the game — an Inoke Moala sack providing the big blow — and then ISU's new-look offense looked crisp.
New starting quarterback Anthony Thompson, a southpaw, threw four straight quick-hitter sideline routes to the left sideline to get into a rhythm. He led ISU on a 60-yard scoring drive, capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Peterson Kerlegrand to put ISU up 7-0.
Thompson went on to complete seven of his first eight passes. An auspicious start for the Northern Illinois transfer.
ISU scored again on its third series, via a 48-yard field goal by Michigan transfer Alan Selzer early in the second quarter. ISU led 10-0, and to that point in the contest, EIU had only converted one first down.
However, mistakes and lack of execution slowed ISU down for the rest of the half. Eastern Illinois quarterback Otto Kuhns did a better job of dealing with ISU's pass rush, stepping up in the pocket to complete several throws, and EIU got its running game going too.
Still, the Panthers were in trouble after a 3rd-and-1 at the ISU 6 turned into a 3rd-and-11 at the 16 after a pair of false starts. However, ISU let the Panthers off-the-hook with a pass interference penalty on a desperation heave by Kuhns. Two plays later, Panthers running back Harrison Bey-Bouie plunged in from two yards out, and the Panthers were back in the contest.
ISU had chances to regain momentum, but mistakes, big and little, hurt them. One third down conversion was wasted on a dropped pass by a wide-open Kerlegrand in the final two minutes. ISU safety Michael Thomas immediately gave ISU the ball back with an interception at the EIU 27, but Thompson was dropped for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-2 and Selzer missed a 40-yard field goal wide left.
ISU's halftime lead was just 10-7, despite an edge in first downs and total yardage at the time.
Breathing room was provided by Haupert. ISU's wildcat was effective in 2019 and during preseason camp. Haupert took the direct handoff up the middle, cut right, and used his speed to break the 44-yard touchdown to give ISU a 24-14 lead.
The good feeling was short-lived. Riding the momentum of a 61-yard catch by Demetrius Garrett, EIU pulled back within three points on a 4-yard end around run by Tyler Hamilton.
EIU missed a game-tying field goal as the game hung in the balance until Thomas had his star turn. On a middle screen, an under-pressure Kuhns delivered to Harrison Bey-Buie, but the pass was delivered too hard and it deflected off of Bey-Buie and into the waiting arms of Thomas.
TJ Simpson set Thomas free with a chip block on the outside and 75 yards later, Thomas gave the Sycamores a 24-14 lead.
Still, ISU's worries weren't behind them. EIU answered with a mammoth 19-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 4th-and-goal conversion by Kuhns with 2:56 left to knock ISU's lead back down to three. ISU called most of the clock, and a good punt by Travis Reiner under pressure pinned the Panthers at the ISU 7 with 34 seconds left. ISU tacked on two additional points when Kuhns was penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, an automatic safety.
ISU has two weeks to prepare for a daunting trip to defending Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern.
This story will be updated.
