It was ask and ye shall receive day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory demanded more physical dominance from the Sycamores after ISU had fallen to 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. On Saturday, with Western Illinois visiting, he got what he wanted.
ISU made its physical presence felt both offensively, and especially, defensively to the tune of a 37-27 victory in front of 3,943 fans.
“These last two weeks were uncharacteristic of Sycamore football, but these guys never batted an eye and came out to work. They prepared to win and they showed it today,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Though the high-flying Leathernecks had 477 yards of total offense, ISU controlled the line of scrimmage to the tune of just 28 rushing yards from WIU. Until the fourth quarter, the Leathernecks had a negative rushing total. The 28 rushing yards is, by far, the least ISU has allowed against a MVFC opponent and the lowest since ISU gave up 21 rushing yards to Buffalo State in 1986.
Part of that rushing total was due to a ferocious pass rush as ISU had six sacks, all in the first half when the Sycamores established their lead. Veteran defensive end Inoke Moala was the beneficiary of ISU’s pressure as he had 3.5 sacks, one half-sack shy of tying the school record.
“I took that [physical approach] to heart. I came out Tuesday and Wednesday with two physical practices. We tried to stay up to that standard and it paid off today,” Moala said. “Making those [sacks] is about the entire defense. The coverage was there. When you get a one-on-one, you have to win it.”
Offensively, the physical presence was felt via ISU’s first quality rushing performance of the season. Averaging a MVFC-worst 2.9 rushing yards per game, ISU had 219 yards on the ground and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Peterson Kerlegrand rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
“We needed to establish the run, it opens up everything for everybody. It’s a big boost for the line and a great job overall for everybody,” Kerlegrand said.
There were other things for ISU to crow about too. Quarterback Anthony Thompson played the entire game and played well with a 15 of 21 passing performance for 226 yards and two touchdowns as well as a few gains on the ground for first downs. ISU’s defense forced a pair of turnovers.
There were other things to work on too. Despite running the ball as well as it did, ISU was 2-for-10 on third down. Mallory was not pleased with 13 penalties that gifted WIU 113 yards.
But, for the most part, Mallory was satisfied with what he saw.
“[Being physical] was part of the message and we were going to attack. We’re going to attack in the way we call plays and the way we’re going to play. I thought we responded,” Mallory said.
ISU (3-3, 1-2) scored on its second series of the game. Helped out by runs of 17 and 10-yard runs by Thompson, ISU cashed in via a 3-yard touchdown catch by Zach Larkin with 7:18 left to take a 7-0 lead. Later, a 35-yard field goal by Alan Selzer made it 10-0. ISU missed a field goal after a fumble recovery on the first play of the second quarter, but after a partially blocked punt gave ISU the ball at the WIU 19, Kerlegrand strolled in from two yards out behind a double tight end formation to make it 17-0 with 9:09 left in the first half.
Deficits are no big deal for WIU, though. They made up or nearly wiped out 28-point and 21-point deficits in its last two games. Right on brand, WIU quarterback Connor Sampson, who threw for 449 yards on 59 attempts, led the ‘Necks downfield and found paydirt via a 1-yard TD pass to Jack Whyte.
ISU then demonstrated big play ability it hasn’t had all season. ISU caught WIU applying pressure and Kerlegrand ran right. He had one man to beat for a touchdown and he broke the tackle and set himself free for a 59-yard touchdown run to make it 24-7 late in the first half.
Another big play led to ISU’s peak lead. Phazione McClurge caught a seemingly innocent sideline pass from Thompson, but thanks to a devastating block by fellow receiver Daijon Collins, McClurge broke free down the right sideline for an 88-yard touchdown strike to make it 31-7.
“We executed today whether it was the run or pass game. We really didn’t put ourselves in too many third-and-longs and that allowed us to call plays that we’re comfortable with. We were in good situations to extend drives,” Thompson said.
ISU would not score another touchdown and from there, it would begin to try to tamp down WIU’s inevitable comeback effort.
For a while, it didn’t look so good. WIU (1-5, 1-2) answered McClurge’s touchdown with its own and then cut its deficit to 10 via Sampson’s third touchdown pass of the contest. With 4:41 still left in the third quarter, there was plenty of time for the Leathernecks to mount yet another big rally.
It never really happened, though. ISU took a 34-21 lead via a short Selzer field goal and a Kaelub Newman interception at midfield in the fourth quarter stopped a WIU drive. Another Selzer field goal made it 37-21 with 8:50 left, and though WIU would score again, its final touchdown came with 37 seconds left, far too late to affect the outcome.
ISU next travels for a tricky trip to improved Missouri State next Saturday. The Sycamores still have a mountain of work to do to revive preseason aspirations, but at least ISU can prepare in the coming week with some wind in their sails.
“That aura around the team is better than it is after a loss, but we can’t become complacent. We know the week of preparation has to be the same standard that we had this past week,” Larkin said.
