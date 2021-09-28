Belmont and the Missouri Valley Conference have seemingly been doing the realignment dance for a decade now.
In 2013 and 2017, the Nashville-based private school was a candidate for the MVC when Creighton and Wichita State left the league. Each time, a marriage was proposed, but not consummated.
However, once the two parties realized they wanted to be together? It didn't take long for Belmont to become the MVC's 11th member.
The official announcement was made in Nashville on Tuesday. Belmont will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference to join the MVC permanently on July 1, 2022, in time for the 2022-23 academic season.
The presidents vote, which requires eight of 10 to approve membership, was 10-0.
With Belmont's addition, the MVC will enter the mid-south for the first time since Memphis and Louisville were conference members in the 1970s, before Indiana State became a member of the MVC.
"The Missouri Valley got better today. We added one of the premier teams in the country in one of the premier cities in the country. With that momentum, we have to find ways to take advantage of that," said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson, who took over for long-time boss Doug Elgin in June.
While the marriage of Belmont and the MVC wasn't exactly of the shotgun variety, it did speed up when events in Belmont's current conference — the OVC — began to come to a head.
"My understanding is that Jeff [Jackson] reached out to Greg [Jones, Belmont president] about a week or two into the job [for Jackson]. Jeff did a good job as the new commissioner to reach out when he did," said Belmont Vice President, Director of Athletics Scott Corley.
Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State both left the OVC in January for the Atlantic Sun, now called the ASUN, which has formed a football conference. Last week, Austin Peay announced that it too was headed to the ASUN.
With the OVC bleeding members, the time to act was now.
"When Austin Peay made the announcement, we felt it was the right thing to do to speed up our process with the Missouri Valley," Corley said. "This an opportunity for us to be in a better conference more than what's going on in the OVC, but to be honest, [Austin Peay's departure] sped up how quickly we wanted to get to this day."
From the MVC's point of view? It was a no-brainer.
"I'm not sure I've been involved in more of a common sense decision. Where what we were looking for and what the institution was looking for where the match was so good. That's why this process was somewhat expedited," Jackson said.
Corley did stress that the OVC's deterioration wasn't the only reason Belmont wanted to move to the MVC.
"With what's going on in the OVC, there's a little bit of that, but it wasn't a primary driver. Our president, Dr. [Greg] Jones has asked us to think more aspirationally. For me that leads to the logical question that the conference has to be part of that equation. Being in a conference that was so basketball-focused was appealing to us," Corley noted.
Belmont has done its part to be an attractive addition. The Bruins have won at least 20 games in each of their OVC seasons since it joined in 2013 and have never won fewer than 11 conference games. Belmont has made three NCAA Tournament appearances since it joined the OVC and eight overall.
Belmont's most recent tournament appearance in 2019 was its most successful. It defeated Temple 81-70 in the First Four and then narrowly lost to Maryland 79-77.
ISU played an in-season home-and-home with Belmont in 2013-14, splitting the series during a strong season for the Sycamores.
Belmont's women's basketball program is also stout, with five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2016.
Belmont was the only school added which goes against recent MVC orthodoxy. Under Elgin, the league wanted to maintain an even amount of schools for scheduling purposes, but Jackson is OK with 11 schools for now.
"I'm comfortable with 11. Maybe in my simplistic mind, I just look at it as math. I don't think there's any problems playing with 11. We know there's several conferences that play with 11 and have been able to function quite well," Jackson said.
Jackson also noted the MVC Expansion Committee expressed a desire to look into options in his earliest meetings as commissioner.
"When I came on board in June they were keen on having interest in expansion. We never felt we had to expand, Belmont came on the radar and it became an easy proposition," said Jackson, who also explained the approach he intends to take as commissioner.
"I think the approach by the Missouri Valley and our presidents council works quite well. If an institution appears on the radar and we feel they can enhance us from a basketball or media market perspective, we're going to have an interest, and we're going to vet that institution and make a decision from there," Jackson said.
Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales is happy with Belmont's addition.
"I feel really good about it. We're a basketball-centric league in terms of the amount of revenue that can be generated. From a footprint standpoint, they're in it, and that location, Nashville, is a prime area. And from an academic standpoint, they fit in as well. We're excited about what they bring to the table and not just in basketball," Clinkscales said.
Belmont has an enrollment of 8,440 and is a nondenominational Christian school. The school played its first Division I basketball season in 1999-2000 and has steadily risen as a basketball power at the mid-major level ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.