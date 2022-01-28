Partly because of its improved play — and maybe a little because of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting teams’ schedules — the Indiana State women’s basketball team sits in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings with a 4-1 MVC mark.
That’s a nice accomplishment, considering the Sycamores won only five games TOTAL in each of their past two seasons, and they’re trailing conference leader Southern Illinois (5-1) by only one-half game.
The standings are likely to be shaken up a bit this weekend — who knows which direction? — as Indiana State (9-7 overall and hopefully over its recent COVID issues) will play host to perennial MVC women’s power Missouri State (14-4, 5-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Hulman Center.
ISU missed games in the past week against Loyola and Southern Illinois because the above-mentioned COVID issues, so this will be its first game since Jan. 21 when the Sycamores won at Valparaiso 85-65.
Meanwhile, things haven’t gone perfectly for the Bears, the defending MVC champions who went 16-0 in the regular season and were selected to repeat in 2021-22.
On Dec. 21, 2021, senior star Jasmine Franklin tore her ACL in a victory over Toledo. Soon afterward, Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton tweeted that Franklin was on her way to becoming an All-American this season. The 6-foot-1 Franklin had been averaging 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds through the Bears’ first 11 games and she was shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
Another MSU starter, Abby Hipp, tore her ACL in a Nov. 20 victory at Southern California.
The Bears’ two conference losses have come at Northern Iowa on Jan. 13 (74-65) and at home against Illinois State on last Saturday (52-51).
But even without Hipp and Franklin, Missouri State is formidable. Senior guards Sydney Wilson (11.4 ppg) and Brice Calip (11.1 ppg) and senior forward Abigayle Jackson (11.0 ppg) are double-figure scorers for the Bears. Jackson also is the MVC’s top shot-blocker at 2.4 per contest.
For coach Chad Killinger’s Sycamores, the only active players averaging in double digits points-wise are junior guard Del’Janae Williams (13.4 ppg) and grad-student guard Marie Hunter (11.1 ppg). Williams, also the conference’s steals leader at 2.6 per outing, tallied 24 points in that Jan. 21 triumph over Valparaiso.
In other MVC matchups Saturday, Southern Illinois will travel to Evansville, Northern Iowa will go to last-place Bradley and Drake will visit Illinois State, the only conference team to beat Indiana State this season.
