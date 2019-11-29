Indiana State will induct five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Jan. 10, 2020 and there will be a distinct baseball feel to the ceremonies.
Four of the five inductees played baseball at ISU. Clint Barmes, Harlan Lautenschlager, Boi Rodriguez and Jim Waugh will be among the inductees. The only non-baseball inductee is the Hall Of Fame member who competed most recently for the Sycamores — track and field weight thrower Felisha Johnson. The inductees were revealed on Wednesday.
Johnson was a nine-time All-American and two national weight throw champion in indoor competition. Johnson won the event in 2011 and 2013.
Johnson holds school records in the indoor and outdoor shot put and the indoor weight throw. She had the second-best all-time discus throw. She was part of the U.S. Olympic team in 2016.
Barmes played one season — 2000 — for the Sycamores before going on to a successful Major League career with Colorado, Houston, Pittsburgh and San Diego. Barmes was MVC Newcomer of the Year, All-MVC and had a 30-game hit streak. He hit .375 with 10 home runs in his lone ISU season.
Lautenschlager played at ISU from 1962-64. He was a NAIA second team All-American in 1963 and All-ICC in 1963 and 1964. He hit .402 in 1963. Lautenschlager later coached at Terre Haute South from 1977-83.
Rodriguez was an All-MVC third baseman in 1985 and 1986 and was an important part of ISU's College World Series team. He is first all-time in career home runs (48), single-season home runs (20 in 1985) and tied for the all-time best in single-season RBI with 82.
Waugh, a Terre Haute native, played three sports for the Sycamores in the 1950s. He played baseball, men's basketball and football and attended ISU on a footbal scholarship.
Waugh later went into coaching and athletic administration at Rend Lake College and the gym there is named after him. Waugh was also an ISU television and radio broadcaster in the 2000s. Waugh died in 2018.
A social will begin the evening's festivities at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. with the induction ceremony commencing at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $40 each (dinner included) while Hall of Fame members may attend for $30. A table of eight costs $300.
