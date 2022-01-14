Band back together as ISU returns to full strength

The match toward normalcy has begun for the Indiana State men’s basketball team.
The Sycamores aren’t there yet, they’re still transitioning players out of COVID-19 protocols and have few collective practices under their belts, but the extreme short-handed scenario the team has endured recently is subsiding.
Not that it will make life any easier for the Sycamores. A bigger crew will be needed as Missouri Valley Conference leaders Loyola visit Hulman Center for a 7 p.m., nationally televised showdown.
Every player who had been missing from two different Sycamores games (with two others postponed) was back on the ISU Arena practice floor on Friday. While not all are at the same conditioning level, they are happy to all be back.
There was plenty of levity once everyone returned to the ISU locker room.
“First day back in the locker room? We introduced ourselves again. Just joking around and seeing each others’ faces again felt good,” said ISU forward Kailex Stephens, who missed one game.
Still, the absences of so many Sycamores – only three completely avoided sitting out time due to a positive COVID-19 test – made them thankful for what they missed.
“You’re thankful. It sucks to get [COVID], but you feel like you at least got a 90-day get-out-of-jail-free card. We’re thankful to have everyone here to get us as good as we can by March when it matters,” said ISU guard Cooper Neese, who was one of several Sycamores who missed the 80-74 overtime loss to Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
For ISU coach Josh Schertz, the task is working everyone into regular action in such a way that benefits both team and player. Friday’s practice was the first full on with all 13 players the Sycamores have available.
“There’s a reintegration process. It’s not as straight forward as being out for seven days and then you come back in and you’re where you were before. It will be a process for the guys that were out. It probably will be Valparaiso, next Saturday, in terms of everyone being at their top level from a conditioning and rhythm standpoint,” Schertz said.
Bizarrely, ISU will play just its fourth MVC game, but will finish its season series against the Ramblers. It will also end the all-time MVC series against Loyola as it decamps to the Atlantic 10 Conference next season. Since Loyola entered the MVC in 2013-14, the Ramblers have a slight 10-9 edge over ISU, including conference tournament contests.
The Ramblers defeated the Sycamores 88-76 on Dec. 1 … and have not lost since. Loyola’s win streak is at eight, though the Ramblers have been tested in their last two games. Loyola defeated Bradley 78-71 in overtime on Jan. 8 and survived Valparaiso 81-74 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Loyola’s starting lineup hasn’t changed since ISU visited Gentile Arena. Guards Lucas Williamson, Marquise Kennedy, Braden Norris, swingman Aher Uguak and center Jacob Hutson are still getting the call with Ryan Schwieger providing a team-high 12.5 points off the bench.
Loyola (12-2, 3-0) has long been able to get high-percentage shots inside the arc. The Ramblers currently rank 14th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage and have better their 57,7% overall percentage by making 60.2% in its three MVC games.
Loyola ranks in the bottom half in all but free throw and free throw attempts in league games, but it’s early days, and Loyola has played three overtime periods to inflate the opponents’ stats a bit. Williamson remains one of the best defenders in the league.
“You can’t bring a good game, we have to bring our best game of the season. They execute at an extremely high level,” Schertz said.
ISU will honor its 2021 Hall of Fame class, a 14-member class is the largest since 1984 as it includes a “pioneer” class of long ago Sycamores. The team is promoting the game as a White Out.
Loyola at ISU
Tipoff — 7 p.m. Saturday at Hulman Center.
Records – Loyola 12-2, 3-0, ISU 8-7, 1-2.
Broadcasts — TV: CBS Sports Network. Radio: WZJK-FM (105.5). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Last time out – ISU lost at Northern Iowa 74-70 in overtime and Loyola defeated Valparaiso 81-74 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Series — Loyola leads 18-17. The Ramblers won 88-76 in Chicago on Dec. 1, 2021.
Next – ISU plays at Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Loyola plays at Evansville on Tuesday.
