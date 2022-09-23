Kaitlyn Hamilton had 15 kills, Karinna Gall added 14 and Indiana State's volleyball team downed Bradley in four sets (25-12, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17) inside ISU Arena in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
Storm Suhre tallied 10 kills, while Jamie Brown had eight, with the pair both hitting .500 for the match. Four different players recorded double-digit digs, led by Melina Tedrow with 16, while Emma Kaelin had 27 assists.
Playing in front of a home crowd for the first time this season, the Sycamores jumped out to an early lead on the strength of three kills by Suhre. Bradley got within 12-8 midway through the set, but a kill by Mallory Keller and a Taylor Shelton service ace propelled the Trees to a 5-0 run that put the set out of reach. Indiana State scored six of the final seven points, including blocks on three straight rallies, to take the opening set 25-12.
Bradley used an early run of its own to take a 9-6 lead in the second set before kills by Jazzlyn Ford and Brown ended the run. The Braves continued to tack on to their advantage and led by as many as six before the Trees made a charge. Indiana State went on a 7-2 run, taking advantage of multiple Bradley errors in the process, to make it 20-19 but the visitors hung on to take the second set 25-21, knotting the match at one-all.
Indiana State used a 10-1 run to erase an early third-set deficit and never looked back, with Gall and Hamilton combining for six kills in that span. Half of Gall’s 14 kills came in the third set, as four different Sycamores hit .500 or better in the third. Bradley never came closer than a seven-point deficit following the lengthy run, as kills by Gall and Hamilton closed out a 25-13 third-set win for the Sycamores.
The Sycamores looked to have early momentum in the fourth set, but Bradley went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-10 lead midway through. A pair of kills by Shelton, along with multiple Bradley attack errors, put the Sycamores ahead for good, thought. Indiana State closed on a 10-2 run, with Hamilton accounting for four kills during that span. Bradley had no answer for anything the Sycamores were running from an attacking standpoint, as the Trees rolled to a 25-17 win in the clinching set.
Also worth noting, Tedrow sits one dig shy of tying the school record of 1,841 and Friday’s match was the first at home for coach Ashlee Pritchard. It was her first MVC win as well.
The Sycamores will have a quick turnaround as Illinois State visits the ISU Arena for a 5 p.m. first serve Saturday.
