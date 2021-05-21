After a promising start to its four-game series at Evansville on Thursday, Indiana State's baseball team had a bad day on Friday at Braun Stadium.
The Sycamores were swept in a doubleheader by the Purple Aces. ISU lost game one 5-4 in eight innings, a game that was scheduled for seven frames. In the second game, the Sycamores fell 5-1.
ISU had beaten Evansville 14-7 on Thursday to end a three-game losing streak and to clinch a top-half finish in the Missouri Valley Conference — a crucial accomplishment as it ensured that the Sycamores won't have to play a one-game play-in to advance to the proper six-team double-elimination bracket. It means ISU's MVC Tournament will begin on Thursday against a team and time still to be determined.
However, Friday's losses were damaging to ISU's NCAA regional at-large hopes. ISU's RPI was in the upper 30s after the pair of losses — this for a team already on the NCAA bubble. A win at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the finale is likely necessary for the Sycamores (26-17, 13-10) to continue to entertain at-large aspirations.
The first game was the more compelling of the pair. Wabash Valley CC product Brian Fuentes drove in the first run of the game for the second-straight day after doubling in Max Wright in the first inning of action to give Indiana State the early lead.
Making his fourth career start on the mound, Zach Frey retired the Aces in order in the first before Evansville took advantage of the windy day at the ballpark in the second inning. UE designated hitter Danny Borgstrom sent a 1-2 pitch up into the jet stream and tied the game with his ninth home run of the season.
An inning later, ISU was able to regain the lead when Jordan Schaffer led off the inning with a double to center that got past the diving Kenton Crews. Two batters later, Miguel Rivera brought home Schaffer with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center.
Evansville took its first lead of the contest in the third when Brent Widder connected on a second home run of the season, sending the ball over the wall in left to give the Aces the 3-2 advantage.
The Sycamores capitalized on the play in the next inning, with two hits and the tying run coming home. After Beck doubled to left, redshirt freshman Grant Magill drove him in with a ball to right field -- the second base hit of the day for Magill.
In extras, ISU brought in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right. The Aces answered with a bunt in the bottom of the eighth to bring the tying 90-feet away. UE tied the game when Troy Beilsmith singled through the left side. A throwing error at third base a batter later moved two runners into scoring position with one out.
ISU elected to load the bases with a walk, setting up a double play and Connor Fenlong answered with a strikeout of Mark Shallenberger for the second out of the inning. Down in the count 0-2, Crews made contact and sent a ball to third. The outfielder showed his speed by beating the throw allowing the Aces to plate the game winner.
In game two, Evansville (28-25, 11-15) took a 3-0 lead after three innings. The key hit was a Tanner Craig two-run homer in the third inning. Schaffer's fifth inning home run provided the only tally for the Sycamores as Weaver took the loss.
