Inactive from game competition since Jan. 27 — because of various COVID-19 reasons — the Indiana State women's basketball team opened its Friday home clash against Southern Illinois looking not as sharp as coach Vicki Hall would have preferred for mid-February.
The Sycamores fell behind 14-6 in the first period, 24-13 and 43-18 in the second period before rallying in the second half to make the Missouri Valley Conference matchup competitive in an 84-69 loss, their ninth straight since Jan. 1.
ISU (4-11 overall and 1-9 MVC) and SIU (7-10, 4-8) will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center.
Sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson was a definite bright spot for the Sycamores, pouring in 18 of her season-high 22 points in the second half when they outscored Southern Illinois 46-39. Teammates Jamyra McChristine and Del'Janae Williams added 13 and 12 points respectively, while Adrian Folks was the game's top rebounder with eight.
The star of the evening, however, was SIU's 5-foot-11 senior Makenzie Silvey. She posted 26 points — shooting 11 of 18 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range — and six boards. She received offensive help from Gabby Walker with 17 points and Payton McCallister with 14.
ISU never led or tied after McCallister sank a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the contest. A Jasmine Elder trey, which bounced straight up off the back of the iron before falling through the net, pulled Hall's squad within 14-11 late in the first quarter.
Trailing 34-18 in the second stanza, ISU found its deficit enlarged to 43-18 after the visitors rattled off nine straight points, seven by Silvey.
The halftime score was 45-23 in the Salukis' favor. Then Indiana State seemed to get its sea legs back, so to speak.
Down 49-27, the Sycamores put up eight unanswered points — consisting of a 16-foot jumper by Anderson, a three-point play by Anderson and a 3 by Natalia Lalic — to climb within 49-35. Four more times in the third quarter, ISU sliced SIU's margin to 14, but never could get closer.
Southern Illinois dominated the early part of the fourth frame. But Hall's team tallied the final 10 points, including a pair of trifectas by Williams, to cut the final margin to 15.
"You could definitely tell at the beginning of the game that we were out of sorts," Hall told the Tribune-Star afterward. "It's been a while [since ISU's last game] and we don't even have 10 players [because of various health issues]. That made it a little bit difficult.
"But I was really happy about our second half because I think we started to have a rhythm. . . . I was happy to see Caitlin Anderson go out and start attacking people [on offense]."
