Avoiding turnovers has been key for ISU

Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has had a lot of success stories this season.
The emergence of freshmen Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams, the leadership of Jordan Barnes, the blossoming of Christian Williams and the continued rise of Tyreke Key.
All have collectively contributed to a team-wide trait that has served them well all season – the Sycamores’ lack of turnovers.
ISU leads the Missouri Valley Conference in turnovers as the Sycamores gave it away just 10.6 times per game in conference play. Nationally, ISU ranks 27th in turnovers with just 11.2 per game.
The primary reason ISU has been so good taking care of the ball is obvious. Barnes is a fourth-year point guard who has never had more than 2.8 turnovers in any season.
Key has played point guard in his playing past and handles the ball quite often for the Sycamores. He’s never had more than 1.9 turnovers per game.
Finally, Christian Williams has also played point guard and has never had more than 1.8 turnovers per game in his career.
So it starts in the backcourt as most turnover stories do.
“We’ve been executing really well, but we have a really good court with our guards and we’re really well experienced. So I think that’s the biggest reason to why we take care of the ball,” ISU’s Christian Williams said.
Barnes still holds the Sycamores to a high turnover standard.
“We have too many good guards that can take care of the ball, and with that being said, we shouldn’t be turning the ball over as much,” Barnes said.
But ISU’s lack of turnovers isn’t just due to the guards. After all, guards sometimes are credited with turnovers that are bobbled or not gathered in by post players.
In that respect, ISU has been fortunate in that LaRavia and Tre Williams are usually very good when it comes to receiving passes. They are also both under two turnovers per game.
Moreover? Both LaRavia and Williams see the court well and can dish the ball without the risk of throwing the ball away.
“Jake and Tre’s skill level is good. They can both handling the ball. They can both pass the ball. That’s only going to get better,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Missouri State is fourth-best in the MVC at forcing turnovers, so if ISU can continue to take care of the ball, it gives itself an advantage.
• Missouri State revival – Missouri State was the preseason favorite in the MVC, but the Bears floundered for much of the season. When ISU beat them on Feb. 1, Missouri State was 10-13 and were two games under .500 in the MVC.
Since then, Missouri State has won five of eight, including a road win over the Sycamores.
“I think what ended up happening when we started playing harder is that we all started caring about the same thing, so that kind of connected us a little better. I think, when you have a group of guys that care about the same thing, you can get some things done,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said.
During MSU’s 78-68 loss to Indiana State, Ford played walk-on Ross Owens for the entire second half to send a message to his scholarship players who had logged the most minutes. Owens has since elevated himself to become a starter.
“He plays really hard, and I think that other guys kind of got the message that that’s what we’re looking for,” Ford said.
For Owens, it was a ride he didn’t anticipate taking.
“I’d say it’s nothing like I expected, first off. It’s been good for the team. We’re playing better. We’re winning. Everybody on the team is, what Coach said, working for the same goal, and that’s winning,” said Owens, who has averaged 3.8 points since Feb. 1.
• Coach of the Year – Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson won the MVC Coach of the Year award, presented at the MVC luncheon on Thursday. Jacobson won the award for the fourth time, tying Drake’s Maury John as the only coach in MVC history to win the award that frequently.
It was the closest vote since 2016. Jacobson edged Southern Illinois’ Barry Hinson by six points and by just one first-place vote. Jacobson had 24 first-place votes, Mullins had 23.
Lansing finished third in the voting with 11 second-place votes and 24 third-place selections. Lansing last received votes in the poll in 2015 when he also finished third. Lansing’s best finish in the voting was second in 2014.
