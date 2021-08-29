Evan Austin and Noah Malone both earned Paralympic Games hardware on Sunday, and each has another event to go.
Austin, a Terre Haute South graduate who is now an assistant swim coach at Purdue, earned his first Paralympic medal with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle S7 division in a time of 4:38.95, earning the medal by a margin of 0.04 of a second.
Malone, who will be entering his sophomore year at Indiana State, finished second in the T12 100-meter dash.
Austin's previous best finish was fifth on Thursday in the 200 IM. Prior to that, Austin was sixth in three relays and the 100 breaststroke in previous Paralympic efforts in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Austin, a 2011 Terre Haute South graduate who also competed locally for the Torpedoes club, has won gold in the 2019 world championships in the 50 butterfly, but his best-ever finish in the 400 at the worlds was seventh.
Austin, who competes with spastic paraplegia, greatly out-paced his heat placement that he had going into the final.
On Saturday (Terre Haute time), Austin finished second in his heat with a time of 4:57.35.
For much of the final, it appeared Austin would finish around where his heat time indicated. He was no higher than fifth through 250 meters.
However, Austin began to gain ground from there. He caught Italy's Federico Bicelli to move into fourth by the 300-meter mark. By the 350-meter mark, Austin had caught Basiloff too as the pair dueled to the finish.
Basiloff actually had a better split time in the final 50 meters, but Austin had built enough of a cushion in the previous 100 meters to hold him off at the finish.
He still has one more event to go in Tokyo, the 50 butterfly. He is the reigning world champion in that event and begins competition Thursday evening.
“I’m so thankful. I have such a big community and village that surrounds me and supports me," he said. "My family have been truly indescribable throughout this whole process especially during the pandemic, never losing belief in me and doing everything possible to give me the ability to train and pursue this dream.
“All that culminated in me getting my first medal.”
Malone qualified for the final after winning his heat with a new American record time of 10.55 on Friday. On Sunday morning, Malone claimed second in the final with a time of 10.66.
Norway's Salum Kashafali took the gold medal after sprinting to a world record time of 10.43, breaking his own world record time of 10.45 from the preliminary round earlier in the week.
“It’s a huge honor, you know? Just for comparison here, at the Dubai world championships I didn’t even make the finals, period. A silver medal at the Paralympic Games is a huge honor. Great experience too, great volunteers, teammates, everybody is so cool here. I can’t ask for more. I’m a freshman in college, sophomore now, I can’t ask for more. Great experience,” Malone said.
Malone’s Paralympic stay is not over, as the sprinter will compete in the 400-meter dash preliminary on Tuesday morning.
In 2015, Malone was diagnosed with leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, which eliminated half of his vision. He had to leave his high school basketball team but remained on the track team and began training for the Paralympic games after officials contacted him in 2017.
