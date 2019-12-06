Another game, another road trip for Sycamores

There is nothing old hat about a college basketball road trip.
You can play an entire schedule worth of road games, but you never truly get used to it. Sleeping in hotels, sharing a room, not eating homemade food, unusual shootaround and practice times, and unfamiliar venues. There's plenty of good reasons why most teams struggle on the road.
Indiana State has played six of its eight games away from Hulman Center — three in Bimini and one each in Louisville, Indianapolis and Dayton.
The Sycamores (4-4) return to Dayton at 2 p.m. today to play the Gem City's other Division I team — Wright State.
To the degree that any team gets used to being on the road? The Sycamores feel they have that comfort zone.
"I just think the guys are fine with it and comfortable with it. The road games we've played have helped us," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Tre Williams, who makes a second trip back to his native Ohio, feels the Sycamores are ready for anything.
"We're used to big environments, having played at Dayton and Louisville, so we're mentally prepared for what we're going to face at Wright State," said Williams, who said he'd have about 40 people at the game. Williams grew up in the suburbs of nearby Columbus.
Wright State (7-2) will present yet another defensive challenge for the Sycamores. The Raiders have two primary scorers healthy — guard Cole Gentry.
Typically, Wright State has a three-headed attack with center Loudon Love, but Love injured his elbow at the Gulf Coast Showcase and hasn't played since. He would be, at best, questionable for today's game.
With or without Love, the numbers Wright State have built up attest to its offensive prowess. The Raiders are efficient and take a lot of shots. Wright state ranks 26th nationally in field goals made, but also rank 105th in field goal percentage at 45.8 percent.
Wright State is also ranked in the top 100 nationally in rebounding and steals.
Wright State also doesn't get rattled in close games. Four of the Raiders' wins have been in games decided by five points or less and another was by a seven-point margin. Both of its losses were by a single possession.
"They're a a veteran team in the right places with some youth. They're similar to us in that category. They're very well-coached. They're going to stick with what they do and not get rattled," Lansing said.
ISU — winners of four in a row — can rest easy knowing that this is their last road trip before its first Missouri Valley Conference road trip in early January. It's remaining two nonconference games and its MVC opener are at Hulman Center.
ISU at Wright State
Tipoff — 2 p.m. today at the Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM 97.9. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 1-0. The Sycamores won 69-63 at Hulman Center last season.
Last time out – ISU defeated North Dakota State 71-60 and Wright State knocked off Western Kentucky 76-74 on Tuesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 13.1), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 18.3), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 10.3), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 5 ppg) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 6 ppg) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 5 ppg), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 3.9), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.8), C Chris Agbo (6-8, Jr., 2.1), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 2 ppg), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 1.5) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (152-146 at ISU, 10th year).
Wright State Raiders (7-2) — G Cole Gentry (5-10, Sr., 10.6), G Jaylon Hall (6-5, Jr., 9.3), G Tanner Holden (6-6, Fr., 8.8, 6.4 rpg), F Billy Wampler (6-6, Sr., 16.1) and F Grant Basile (6-8, So., 8.4) are possible starters. G Skyelar Potter (6-3, So., 6.6), G Trey Calvin (6-0, Fr., 5.4), G Jordan Ash (6-3, Sr., 3 ppg) and F James Manns (6-7, So., 3 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Scott Nagy (73-38 at WSU, 4th year; 483-279 overall, 25th season).
Injuries — For ISU, C Blake Brinkmeyer is indefinitely suspended, G Tyeshon Martin (undisclosed) is out, G-F Christian Williams (hip) is questionable. For Wright State, C Loudon Love (elbow) is questionable.
Next games — ISU hosts Tennessee State on Dec. 18. Wright State hosts Southern next Thursday.
