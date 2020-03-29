Well, another great idea of mine has come and gone — even after somebody else tried to steal it from me.
The chocolate chip cookie dough you now see in ice cream and movie theater snack bars? My idea. KFCS (Kentucky Fried Chicken Skin)? Surely somebody will snatch that up pretty soon, if they already haven't. Bottled water? Sorry, can't take credit for that one (thought it was too ridiculous).
And now the National Football League Players Association — not exactly the Wobblies in terms of union strength — has screwed up and accepted a 17-game season even though somebody suggested my idea for a better plan.
To the credit of almost half the members of the NFLPA, the vote was close. But there's no cigar in accepting an extra game's worth of injuries and a schedule in which half the teams will play more home games than road games. TERRIBLE plan.
My solution (and the other guy's too)? Two exhibition games and 18 regular-season games, so it's an even number of home and road games for everybody.
More injuries, you say? No, because no player can play in more than 16 of the 18 games — which is what would make it more fun.
Star player have a twinge? Use that week as one of his off weeks. Expecting a battle for a playoff spot? Better ration those off weeks for your quarterback wisely.
That plan would be a boon for backup quarterbacks, and reserves at every other position too. It would also be a potential boon for organized gambling, because more suckers would figure they had the inside track on what's about to happen — not to mention two extra games for those suckers to lose money on. The release of the weekly who's-playing report would make headlines.
Instead we just have an extra week of same-old, same-old. And don't forget those injuries.
• Coaches I have jinxed (or otherwise) — During my quest to at least check in on every old college basketball game being televised during my quarantine, I stumbled on the 2002 regional championship game between Duke and Indiana a few days ago and asked myself yet again, why can't Mike Krzyzewski coach during the NCAA tournament?
The 2002 Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in the country and, 18 years later, I recognized most of them immediately. Jay Williams, Carlos Boozer, Mike Dunleavy, Dahntay Jones, Chris Duhon? That's five of them, and they weren't the only members of that roster to play in the NBA.
IU had Tom Coverdale, a physically limited leader I most appreciated when he was guarding Michael Menser, and a bunch of other guys. Duke had a six-point lead with a little over a minute to go and lost, sending Indiana to the Final Four.
Since rosters bursting with talent have failed Duke other times in the tournament, I started to think that maybe if it weren't for me Coach K wouldn't have any titles at all.
He hadn't when Duke reached the championship game against Kansas in 1991, but for some reason I was assigned to cover that game in the RCA Dome (and won an award for a story I dictated over the pressroom phone, with a lead I thought was pretty cliche even as I was using it). Since then he's won four more, riding my momentum, but he could have won a lot more.
I know it works in the other direction, the prime example being Jerry Tarkanian.
I was there in Illinois State's Horton Fieldhouse in February of 1977 to see UNLV — with Reggie Theus and Lewis "Big Lew from the Avenue" Brown — lose to the host Redbirds and their overflow crowd that spilled onto the sidelines around the court (to set the record straight, I did not set the Redbird mascot's costume on fire as he stood blocking my view, although I may have been looking for a lighter).
But that only confirmed the theory that was formulated in December of 1970 at the Las Vegas Invitational — Tark can't win with me in the house.
UNLV, like Indiana State, had recently moved to Division I from Division II. UNLV was Nevada Southern in 1968, with a spectacular (and scary) forward in NBA-bound John Q. Trapp, but lost to the Sycamores in the national championship quarterfinals in Evansville. UNLV wanted revenge — and a team they could homer to get into the championship game — so the Runnin' Rebels invited ISU to their tournament.
In the opposite bracket was Tulsa, which had 6-foot-10 center Dana Lewis who would go on to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NBA draft, plus two other future pros in guard Steve Bracey and 6-8 Joe Voskuhl (whose son also played briefly in the league).
Tark, who wasn't yet at UNLV, was the coach at Long Beach State. Long Beach had one of the most hyped players in the country, 6-6 guard Ed Ratleff. It had John Q.'s brother, George Trapp. It had a center a lot bigger than Dana Lewis. It had at least seven players who made an NBA roster at one time or another.
ISU? Two great guards in Danny Bush (6-1 maybe?) and Howard Williams (5-10), two 6-7 centers who alternated at that position, and two great forwards in George Pillow (6-1 1/2 ?) and Bob Barker (6-3 maybe?).
That Sycamore team was good enough to thwart UNLV's evil plan. Lewis and Bracey got Tulsa past Long Beach. UNLV then did homer its future coach, leaving Long Beach in fourth place. And ISU, with Lewis committing a cheap foul on Bush that swung the entire crowd the Sycamores' way, beat Tulsa. Best headline ever? "Short Sycamores Win Tourney" the next morning in the Las Vegas Sun.
Tark and fourth-place Long Beach? Their only loss the rest of the season was 57-55 to eventual national champion UCLA (Sidney Wicks, Curtis Rowe, Henry Bibby, etc.) in the West Regional final.
