ANDY AMEY: Jerry Newsom was great player, better person

Because my plans at the time involved teaching and coaching, Indiana State was always on my radar as my career as a Lowell Red Devil was winding down.
The fact that my friend Kip was going there too — and his brother Jack was already there — were other factors.
Once Jack started sending reports back to Lowell about Butch Wade and Jerry Newsom and the ISU basketball team, however, the decision was pretty much set in stone, and the transfer of East Chicago legend Rich Mason from Northwestern to ISU was the last bit of cement.
So a few months later, after I'd become sports editor of The Statesman pretty much by default, I was pretty starstruck the first time I got on the Turner Coach for a game at DePauw.
I probably didn't say a word during that first round trip to Greencastle — Mason sat down next to me, almost an angina-inducing moment — but the next game was at Hinkle Fieldhouse. And on the longer trip, the guys on the team apparently decided it was time to figure out the identity of the weird kid riding along. The player who introduced himself first? Jerry Newsom.
So Saturday, when he's getting the accolades — make that "finally" getting the accolades — he deserves and having his jersey hung in Hulman Center alongside Larry Bird, Duane Klueh and Carl Nicks (coach Klueh, of course, being the one who had allowed me to ride those buses), I'll remember him as the nicest, kindest person ever to wear the Blue and White.
And a heck of a player too, of course.
The ceremony will be at halftime of Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Southern Illinois.
"I'm so thankful to everyone at Indiana State for this honor, especially my former coaches Duane Klueh and Gordon Stauffer as well as my teammates and all the ISU fans that supported us during my time in Terre Haute," Newsom said in December when the jersey retirement was announced. "It's great to be thought of in such a positive light from so many years ago and to join the likes of so many great Sycamores who have had their jersey retired, especially coach Klueh."
Newse was ISU's all-time leading scorer and rebounder when he graduated and still ranks third in scoring and second in rebounding. He helped lead the Sycamores to three NCAA tournament appearances and was Most Valuable Player of the eight-team Small College Finals in 1968, where ISU finished second. He was one of just 10 ISU All-Americans in basketball and was invited to the 1968 Olympic Trials.
He could score from anywhere — I watched him one offseason afternoon shooting 35-footers and never saw him miss — but he did most of his work around the basket. At 6-foot-7, he was not a great leaper but used his smarts to create space for himself for rebounds and layups. He told me a couple of years ago that he would practice against the best jumpers he could find in order to figure out ways to get his shot off, and it worked; I don't remember anyone blocking one of his shots.
Welcome back, my friend. I just wish Butch and Holly were going to be here with you.
• And on Sunday — Another jersey will be retired when the ISU women host Valparaiso on Sunday, with Amy Hile's No. 15 joining Melanie Boeglin's No. 22 near the top of Hulman Center.
"I am truly honored and humbled to have my number retired and to be a part of such a great tradition at Indiana State," Hile said. "I never set out to break records and win awards. I played simply for the love of the game and the school. I feel fortunate to have played in an era that laid the foundation for the future of women's basketball. I treasure my memories and time spent at ISU, and if not for my former teammates and coaches, this honor would not have been possible."
I don't have any anecdotes about Amy, although I think I probably kept her home stats all four seasons. She remains the all-time leading scorer and the No. 2 rebounder for the Sycamore women, numbers that were a product of mind-numbing consistency.
She was a player without a position, much like a lot of players today. She was probably listed as a forward but could easily have been a guard, and got all those rebounds without ever being the tallest player on the court.
Because of that consistency, I don't really remember any spectacular games that she had.
No one remembers any bad ones, because there weren't any.
• • •
A change of pace here, but something I need to get off my chest.
• Not the honor it used to be — The election of David Ortiz to the Baseball Hall of Fame pretty much has besmirched the voting process forever, I think.
Is he a Hall of Fame talent? I'd say so, but that's not the point.
The baseball writers have consistently held themselves up as moral authorities for not voting for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and the other steroid users — a policy I agreed with.
But Big Papi cheated too. And as good as he was, he wasn't Bonds or Clemens.
So the writers have said the quiet parts out loud. What's important isn't how well you played, but how well you got along with the writers.
Explains why Dick Allen is out and brown-nosers like Craig Biggio are in.
