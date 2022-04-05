Addition and no subtraction for ISU women's basketball

Indiana State women's basketball coach is in rarefied air when it comes to the current state of play in college basketball.
Like many coaches, he is adding to his roster from the transfer portal. Unlike many coaches? He is not subtracting anyone.
On Tuesday, the ISU women's basketball team announced that Celine Cain was joining the Sycamores from Nicholls State, the program where Killinger was an assistant coach before he was named ISU's head coach a year ago.
"She's a really good scorer and rebounder. She can score in a variety of ways. She can post up, she can stand outside and knock down the three, she can put it on the floor and go to the rim. She's multi-dimensional. Defensively, she can guard multiple positions," Killinger said.
Cain gives the Sycamores something they needed — an additional scorer.
Cain averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Colonels in 2022. She scored a season-high 29 points against New Orleans in the Southland Conference season-opener and was a preseason First Team selection.
In 2021, when Killinger was on-staff, Cain was All-Southland First Team. She averaged 17 points and 8.4 rebounds.
"I feel like we needed a little bit of help scoring, more from a consistent standpoint. We had nine different players who scored their career high, with five different players scoring 20 or more, but that consistency is what we were lacking. She gives us that consistent scoring threat and someone who can help rebound," Killinger said.
The Prairieville, La. native is a six-footer and should be a versatile presence who can tie together ISU's outside and inside games.
Killinger noted that Cain is driven to be a part of a winning legacy at ISU.
"The biggest thing is [Cain] knows I'll be honest with her and she understands the drive we have to make this program better. She sees the Larry Bird statue at Hulman Center and she gets excited about those things. She's a kid that wants to leave her mark on our program," Killinger said. "She wants to win and she wants to work hard. She's going to bring another competitive edge to what we want to do"
Cain joins incoming freshmen Bella Finnegan [a 6-foot guard from Hometown, Ill.] and Lily Niebuhr [a 6-3 center from Chaska, Minn.] on the ISU roster.
Killinger said Tuesday that no one eligible to come back from the 2022 roster is in the transfer portal. That is a rarity in the era of player movement.
"We have nobody in the portal. That's exciting. That means the young women in our program want to buy into what we're doing," Killinger said.
ISU has two spots left to fill for the 2022-23 season. Killinger has an idea of what he wants.
"We want a true point guard type to add depth to that position. After that? We want the best all-around player that has had success with their team with wherever they've been," Killinger said.
