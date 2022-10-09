Times and dates are based on schedules submitted to the Tribune-Star and are subject to change. Times are local for the host team, unless indicated.
Monday (10)
College volleyball — Evansville at ISU, 6 p.m.
College women's golf — ISU at Loyola invite, all day.
High school volleyball — Paris at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Tuesday (11)
College volleyball — SMWC at IU-Kokomo, 7 p.m.
College women's golf — ISU at Loyola invite, all day.
High school volleyball — Class 3A Edgewood Sectional: Indian Creek vs. West Vigo, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: Cloverdale vs. Southmont, 7 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Clay City vs. Dugger Union, 7 p.m.; Illinois regular season: Martinsville at Hutsonville/Palestine, 7 p.m.; Tuscola at Paris, 7 p.m.
High school cross country — LIC meet at Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday (12)
College volleyball — RHIT at Franklin, 7 p.m.
College men's soccer — RHIT at Manchester, 7 p.m.
College women's soccer — RHIT at Manchester, 5 p.m.
College men's tennis — HCAC tournament, TBA.
College men's golf — Oakland City at SMWC, all day.
High school boys soccer — Regional semifinals at sites TBA.
Thursday (13)
College men's soccer — Carlow at SMWC, 2 p.m.
College women's soccer — Carlow at SMWC, 4 p.m.; ISU at Missouri State, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball — Class 4A Avon Sectional: Plainfield vs. Brownsburg, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Edgewood Sectional: Northview vs. Owen Valley, 6 p.m.; South Vermillion vs. Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: North Putnam vs. Greencastle, 6 p.m.; South Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional: North Daviess vs. North Knox, 6 p.m.; Eastern Greene vs. Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Shakamak vs. WRV, 6 p.m.; Lighthouse Christian vs. North Central, 7:30 p.m.; Illinois regular season: Tri-County at Martinsville, 7 p.m.; Casey at Marshall, 7 p.m.; Robinson at Paris, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls soccer — Regional semifinals at sites TBA.
Friday (14)
College volleyball — ISU at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; SMWC at Brescia, 7 p.m.
College cross country — ISU at Bradley, 4 p.m.; RHIT at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.
High school football — West Vigo at Sullivan, 7 p.m.; Columbus North at TH South, 7 p.m.; Indian Creek at Northview, 7 p.m.; Eastern Greene at North Central, 7 p.m.; South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.; Riverton Parke at Covington, 7 p.m.; Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.; Linton at South Putnam, 7 p.m.; Robinson at Paris, 7 p.m.; Indianapolis Brebeuf at TH North, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis — IHSAA state quarterfinals at Center Grove, Noon.
Saturday (15)
College football — SMWC at Bellarmine, 1 p.m.; RHIT at Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.; ISU at Youngstown State, 2 p.m.
College volleyball — SMWC at Oakland City, Noon; RHIT at Trine, 3 p.m.; ISU at Bradley, 6 p.m.
College men's soccer — Point Park at SMWC, 4 p.m.
College women's soccer — Point Park at SMWC, 1:30 p.m.
College women's tennis — HCAC tournament at Nicholasville, Ky., TBA.
College swimming — Indiana Division III meet at RHIT, 12:30 p.m.
High school football — Waldron at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.; Casey at Marshall, 8 p.m.; Martinsville at St. Thomas More, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball — Class 4A Avon Sectional: Avon vs. TH South, 10 a.m.; TH North vs. Thursday winner, Noon; championship, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Edgewood Sectional: Brown County vs. Monday winner, 10 a.m.; Thursday winners, 11:45 a.m.; championship, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: Riverton Parke vs. Tuesday winner, 11 a.m.; Thursday winners, 1 p.m.; championship, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional: Linton vs. ND-NK winner, 11 a.m.; South Knox vs. EG-Sullivan winner, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 6 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Bloomfield vs. Tuesday winner, 11 a.m.; Thursday winners, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 6 p.m.; Illinois regular season: Robinson at Edwards County, TBA.
High school boys soccer — Regional championship at Washington, TBA.
High school girls soccer — Regional championships at Bloomington South and Forest Park, TBA.
High school boys tennis — IHSAA state semifinals and finals at Carmel, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
High school cross country — Edgewood Regional, 11 a.m.; Robinson at Peoria Heights, 2 p.m.
Sunday (16)
College women's soccer — Drake at ISU, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.