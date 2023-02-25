Both matchups with Missouri State proved to be cases of too little too late for Indiana State.
The Bears emerged with a 66-62 win in the finale in Terre Haute on Senior Day.
The Sycamores (20-11, 13-7 Missouri Valley) will face Evansville on Thursday in the first round of Arch Madness at 3:30 p.m.
"It's a new season," senior Cameron Henry said. "Everybody is starting with a clean slate."
The senior class nearly ripped off a game-winning rally in Hulman Center with a barrage of buckets in the final minute.
Trailing 63-57, senior Cade McKnight collected a defensive carom, which paved the way for senior Cooper Neese to knock down a fadeaway 10-footer after he dribbled to the baseline, pivoted and finished with 48.7 seconds left.
With 23 seconds remaining, senior Courvoisier McCauley hit a contested left wing triple to pull within one.
After Bears senior Donovan Clay hit two free throws, Neese missed a shot near the top of the key with less than five seconds that nearly tied it.
"We were without a timeout with 17 seconds to go," coach Josh Schertz said. "That was not what we were trying to get, but they can't be so reliant on me that we can't call something and they get into it quickly. And again, that's on me, a lack of communication or lack of execution in what we were trying to get done. We wound up with [Neese] trying to take a really tough shot and the game was over."
"If he missed it there was one second left," he added. "In that scenario, you can get downhill, you can [go to the] rim, you can get those dribble pitches. [McCauley] had just made a tough 3 so going back to him is what we were trying to do. It got mucked up in the communication, trying to do it. We had arguably our worst practice of the year yesterday."
The Sycamores were in contention on Sunday because Neese was pouring it in over the final 6:37. The sixth-year vet buried three jumpers during that span and finished with 14 points, going 6-for-11 and had six boards.
McCauley closed the year by making a 3-pointer in his 29th straight game with the Sycamores and finished with 10 points and seven boards.
Like the previous matchup, Missouri State held a double-digit advantage several times.
The Bears went ahead 23-13 at the 10:50 mark of the first half and stayed ahead by double figures for three minutes. They held that margin later on for 4:26 and went up by double digits once more in the first half.
The Sycamores trailed 34-25 at the break.
After senior Kendle Moore sunk a 3-pointer, 41 seconds into the closing half, the Bears grasped a lead of 10 and on three more occasions.
With 14:21 to go, sophomore Julian Larry split free throws. Then, 26 seconds later, junior Zach Hobbs knocked down a left corner triple to cut it to six points.
Larry recorded a steal and found McKnight for a field goal.
After Larry misfired from the right wing, Bears freshman N. J. Benson missed his attempt as he backed down McKnight but snatched the rebound as he came across the lane to quickly gather the board and finish his putback, while McKnight fouled him.
The Sycamores cut it to four with 8:18 left as Henry hit two from the charity stripe, McCauley slashed to the hoop and freshman Robbie Avila scored inside.
Sophomore Alston Mason sank a pull-up before, while ISU responded with free throws by junior Xavier Bledson, bringing the deficit to four.
That’s when Missouri State got into the open floor for back-to-back alley-oops by Clay and junior Jonathan Mogbo.
ISU faced an eight-point deficit with 6:49 remaining.
Seniors McKnight, Henry, Neese, McCauley, Trenton Gibson and Kailex Stephens were commemorated before and after the game.
"Like I told my dad before the game, it's been six years and this doesn't feel like it should be over," McKnight, a sixth-year senior who had 12 points and five boards, said. "That's how fast it goes. No matter how this season ends, it's been a great experience. These guys, this group of seniors, there's nothing we want more than to go to the (NCAA)tournament.
"That's still what we are focused on here," he added. "We still got a chance to do it. That's going to be our focus going forward."
ISU heads to its conference tourney after an 0-2 final week and having won seven of its past nine games.
"One thing that makes a really good championship team is how close they are," Henry said. "If they stay together in tough times like this, they can do anything together. Going to St. Louis, I think it's going to be refreshing, nice to get out. It wasn't the turnout we wanted, last game at Hulman, but pretty sure the fans are going to be there still, supporting us and everybody is going to want [to] just see us succeed."
