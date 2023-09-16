Breaking a 29-game losing streak in high school football is no easy task, but Marshall's Lions got the job done Friday night against the biggest school in the Little Illini Conference.
Marshall never trailed in its eventual 12-6 win at Olney, taking the lead on a fumble recovery in the end zone and then going up 12-0.
Olney cut the lead in half and was driving late in the game, but Luis Lopez of Marshall intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve the win.
Now 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the LIC, Marshall hosts Robinson this Friday.
In other games during the week:
- Northview 41, Owen Valley 7 -- At Brazil, the Knights improved to 5-0, 2-0 in the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division, with their first win over the Patriots since 2020.
Northview has a rare Thursday night game at Terre Haute South this week.
- Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21 -- At Greencastle, the host Tiger Cubs won for the third straight week, scoring 156 points in those three games, and play their next two games on the road against Brown County and Cloverdale.
Sullivan, now 2-3, returns to the WIC Gold Division this Friday at Owen Valley.
- South Vermillion 50, Covington 14 -- At Covington, the Wildcats improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference with a one-sided victory.
South Vermillion plays its Milk Can Trophy game at Riverton Parke this Friday.
- North Knox 34, North Central 6 -- At Bicknell, James Thomas rushed for 66 of his team's 144 total yards but the visiting Thunderbirds fell to 0-2 in the Southwest Conference.
Coach Joe Kutch of the 1-4 T-Birds praised the first of first-year senior player Braelon Perez, who had two sacks and several tackles in his first start of the season. North Central plays this Friday at Greenwood Christian.
- North Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14 -- At Cayuga, quarterback Collett Sanders capped a 95-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard run in the final seconds of the first half that gave the visiting Panthers a 6-0 lead.
North Vermillion's Jerome White and Cody Tryon had two touchdowns each in the second half as the Falcons improved to 3-2, 2-1 in the Wabash River Conference going into Friday's game at Attica. Riverton Parke, 1-4 and 0-3, hosts South Vermillion that night.
- Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20 -- At Rockville, the host Wolves couldn't keep the Patriots from improving to 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
Both teams have road games this Friday, Parke Heritage (2-3, 1-2) at Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central.
- Linton 20, Boonville 14 -- At Linton, Jesse Voigtschild rushed for 178 yards in 12 carries and Paul Oliver added 100 yards in 18 carries as the host Miners overcame three turnovers.
Now 4-1, Linton hosts its second straight Class 4A opponent, Western, this Friday.
- Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13 -- At Paris, Ill., the visiting Indians picked up their best win of the season in Little Illini Conference play and will host Casey next Saturday in a battle of unbeatens.
Paris, 2-2 and 1-1 in the LIC, will play at Mt. Carmel on Friday.
- Casey 41, Robinson 0 -- At Robinson, Ill., Connor Sullivan rushed for 104 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Warriors remained unbeaten.
Robinson (0-4, 0-2 Little Illini Conference) is at Marshall on Friday, while Casey plays Saturday at Lawrenceville.
- Dugger Union 48, Waldron 12 -- At Dugger, Mikey Pearison rushed for four touchdowns and Devin Pavey passed for two more Saturday night as the Bulldogs knocked off the previously unbeaten Mohawks.
Now 3-2, Dugger can avenge one of its losses with a home game next Saturday against Rock Creek Academy.
- Red Hill 40, OPH 0 -- At Bridgeport, Ill., the host Salukis won their second straight Saturday afternoon game and will play another this week at LeRoy.
OPH, 0-4, plays on the road Friday against winless Madison.
- Martinsville 53, Decatur Unity Christian 0 -- At Decatur, Ill., the visiting Bluestreaks won big on Thursday in Illinois 8-man action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.