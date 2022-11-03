No. 1 vs. “honorable mention” seems to indicate the high school football team voted into the top spot is heavily favored to win Friday’s championship game of Class 2A Sectional 37.
In this particular case, Linton (11-0) is expected to emerge victorious over host Sullivan (7-4) in a matchup that starts at 7 p.m. at Sportland Field. The winner will earn the right to advance to the regional to face the Heritage Christian-Lapel survivor on the following Friday. Heritage Christian is ranked in a tie for 10th, by the way.
But this is Linton vs. Sullivan. That means you can throw the record books, your kitchen sink, all of your living-room furniture, the dog’s food dish, pretty much everything you own, out the proverbial window because there’s no telling what might happen between these old rivals.
When they had a regular-season clash Sept. 9 at Linton, for example, the Miners won 40-20. Coaches Brian Oliver of Linton and Mike Caton of Sullivan haven’t forgotten that showdown.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and that game helped us make some adjustments we needed to make for us to have a successful season,” Oliver told the Tribune-Star this week.
“We felt we left some things out there in our first matchup,” Caton assessed. “We know that Linton has a very good coaching staff, scheme on both sides of the ball and great players. We know that it’s another team that we have to beat in order to advance. It’s all in the preparation and execution.
“The team who can prepare all week and execute Friday will win. Two great teams and programs are battling for a sectional championship. We are very glad to be where we are and thankful for the opportunity.”
In 10 seasons at the helm after succeeding Steve Weber, Oliver has guided the Miners to sectional titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. So he’d like to make 2022 his fifth.
“We have been able to put together a solid season so far,” Oliver said. “Our regular season has prepared us for the playoffs. Our strength is our experience up front on the line. We have three seniors who have started since their freshman year — 6-foot-2, 220-pound Wrigley Franklin, 6-2, 265-pound Nathan Watson and 6-3, 210-pound Aiden Giles.”
Oliver also praised senior quarterback/free safety Hunter Gennicks (5-11, 200); senior running back/defensive back Hunter Johns (5-10, 185); senior wide receiver Logan Webb (6-3, 190); and junior wide receiver/cornerback Braden Walters (6-5, 185). Gennicks has passed for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, plus he’s rushed for a team-high 1,544 yards and 26 TDs. Webb (26), Walters (21) and freshman Paul Oliver (20) have the most receptions.
Sullivan has talent too, however.
“We have several key players who contribute to our success,” Caton pointed out. “We are one unit and one team from top to bottom and every single player on the team has their role, so I can’t really specify individuals because we have so many guys who contribute in so many ways.”
Caton may not want to cite specific players in the media, but it is worth mentioning that Sullivan senior Rowdy Adams (5-10, 175) has thrown for 1,925 yards and 26 TDs while running for 694 yards and 10 TDs. On the receiving end, senior Luke Adams has 63 catches for 993 yards and 17 TDs.
“We have gotten better week to week and that’s been our goal all year,” Caton added.
“To be mentally and physically tougher and be a four-quarter team and the way we were gonna get that done was how we practiced. I believe that we can still get better in the running and passing games — just making good decisions and getting to where we need to be in order to keep moving the chains.
