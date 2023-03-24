None of the eight high school basketball teams vying for state championships Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse are exactly small, with Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga at (at least) 6-foot-10 the biggest of the many tall players.
But the biggest two teams will be in the Class 2A game at approximately 12:45 p.m. when Linton faces Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
To put that another way, Linton’s Paul Oliver and Logan Webb will be two of the three smallest players on the court for the opening tipoff.
Linton’s success during its 29-1 season has been because the Miners a versatile offensively and strong defensively, but the fact that they’re so big has been a factor too. It’s hard to imagine that the Braves — seeking their third state championship in five seasons — haven’t had similar things said about them.
“They’re big and they’re fast,” was the first thing coach Noah Hawkins of the Miners said this week when asked about the Braves, “and their 6-9 kid is not their post.”
Fort Wayne Blackhawk’s starting lineup is likely to be 6-3 Jeremy Davidson, 6-4 Gage Sefton, 6-5 Isaac Smith, 6-6 Josh Furst and 6-9 Kellen Pickett. Furst — younger and shorter brother of 2021 Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst, now at Purdue — is the post player, and he’s a little heavier than his brother was when the Braves defeated Parke Heritage in the final game two years ago. Davidson is the son of former Blackhawk coach Marc Davidson, who lost a long battle with cancer after last season.
The Miners are expected to counter with the 6-3 Webb, 6-6 Joey Hart and 6-5 Braden Walters in the backcourt and the 6-3 Oliver up front with 6-4 Nathan Frady. Every rebound situation should be a war — and one the Miners are eager to fight.
“I’m ready to play right now,” Oliver said earlier this week. “I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life.”
“I can feel surging energy through my whole body,” Walters agreed, “and with the special group we have here, it feels great.”
“There’s not a better way to wrap it up,” said senior Hunter Gennicks. “We’re really prepared as a team, and I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else.”
“It’s our last game, so you want to win,” said Nathan Frady, also a senior, “and it’s my last week to play basketball. We put in the work, and this is our ultimate goal.”
Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Frady added, has also put in the work. “They’re good, and they made it to where we made it. It should be a great game.”
“To go to state, you have to be a great team,” Wrigley Franklin acknowledged. “We’re looking forward to competing with them.”
The jobs for the Miners this week, Hawkins said, are “staying confident and taking care of ourselves … [the Braves are] very outstanding defensively, a lot like us, and they’re extremely disciplined. They don’t give up anything easy. We have to be willing to be patient [offensively], because they’re going to guard. We have to be willing to grind it out.”
“We’ve done exactly what we expected,” said senior Jaxon Walker. “We all have grown to be our best possible selves. It’s a great accomplishment for us.”
“I’m happy to be where I am,” said Hart, who had an emphatic positive answer when asked if he was confident.
“I think this is our year,” said freshman Jackson Miller. “We need to be No. 1 [after Saturday’s game] like we have been all year.”
“We’re ready to do something big, something we’ve never done before,” said Jamison Fields.
Fields is hoping for a comfortable win, because that way he might get in the game. And if he does, the crowd favorite and junior varsity scoring legend has a promise.
“It’s the state finals. I’ve got to shoot the ball,” Fields said.
- The other games — Like Jackson Miller said, the Miners were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A for most of the season (although Blackhawk had a couple of weeks atop the 2A poll itself). Two other teams take No. 1 rankings into their championship games, and a fourth team is there after beating the top-ranked team in its class.
That team is Indianapolis Lutheran, which knocked off top-ranked Bloomfield 43-40 at the Martinsville Regional. The Class A final looks like the most one-sided game of the day as the Saints face a Southwood team that had a losing record during the regular season but has won eight in a row.
NorthWood took over the top spot in the Class 3A poll in the latter part of the season and is similarly favored over late-blooming Guerin Catholic, although Guerin’s Golden Eagles are getting great play lately from 6-7 sophomore Bryson Cardinal — son of former Purdue player Brian Cardinal.
In Class 4A, Ben Davis is trying to go wire to wire — unbeaten and ranked No. 1 — and face a Kokomo team the Giants beat 58-51 the first week of December. Bidunga gives the Wildkats a chance.
