Linton volleyball headed to 2A state finals

The city of champions is chasing a title in yet another sport.
Linton's volleyball team defeated Indianapolis Scecina 3-2 in a thrilling Class 2A Jasper Semistate championship game. The Miners won 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 16-25, 15-11.
Linton will play perennial volleyball power Wapahani in the Class 2A state title match at Ball State's Worthen Arena at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Since 2010, Linton has advanced to state championship games in football, boys and girls basketball and softball.
Volleyball is added to the list. Though the Miners have enjoyed success earning sectional titles — claiming five crowns in the last decade — up until this season, Linton had never won a regional, much less a semistate.
Against the Crusaders, Linton (28-5) maintained some steadiness in the face of some early adversity.
Linton led the first set early, only to have the Crusaders rally mid-set to claim the victory.
Undaunted, Linton went back to work. Linton took a 12-4 lead in the second set and didn't look back in the nine-point win.
The third set was pivotal. The Miners briefly lost Neely Brown to injury, but despite that, led for most of the set. Scecina (30-6) fought back to force Linton to get an extra point, but the Miners perservered in a 26-24 win.
Scecina punched back in the fourth set, leading for the majority of the way before earning a match-tying nine-point win.
Linton, though, hung in there. Scecina led early in the decisive set, but Linton passed the Crusaders by at 6-5 and kept Scecina at arm's length the rest of the way. An errant hit by Scecina in the final action of the match clinched the semistate for Linton in a 15-11 victory.
Linton has now won 13 matches in a row. The last loss came in late September at Speedway.
Wapahani, Linton's next foe, comes from volleyball hotbed Delaware County. The Raiders (30-5) also come off of a 3-2 win over a private school as they knocked off Andrean in the 2A Frankfort Semistate to earn their ninth-straight victory.
The Raiders won the Mid-Eastern Conference crown, sweeping each of their nine conference matches. Wapahani has only dropped 19 sets all season.
